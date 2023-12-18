Year 7 Placement 2024 Released

The Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development (MEHRD) has released the Year 7 Placement 2024.

Permanent Secretary Dr Franco Rodie declares the Solomon Islands Year 7 Placement today, Monday 18th, December 2023.

“I declare the following Solomon Islands Year 7 Placement results enclosed herewith are accurate of the students’ achievements.

“I now grant permission for their release of the Year 7 Placement results to the Education Authority (Education Provider to be), schools and the public,” he said.

The placement of the 2023 Year 6 students to Year 7 for 2024 was successfully carried out in accordance with the Solomon Islands Secondary Entrance Examination (SISEE) phase out Placement Guideline 2019.

This year’s Year 7 Placement records 12,365 students of which 6,403 are females and 5,962 are males from 731 primary schools across the country.

The 12,365 students are placed according to their choices and clusters in the 355-secondary school (including Community High Schools, Stand-alone Secondary Schools, Provincial Secondary School and National Secondary Schools).

For primary schools who have not submitted their 2023 Class Application and Ranking Forms for Placement will be placed in their cluster Community High Schools.

Parents and guardians of the concerned students are advised to contact their respective Education Authorities (Education Provider to be) of their school for confirmation of their children Year 7 Placement.

The Year 7 Placement can be accessed on the MEHRD website: https://www.mehrd.gov.sb

MEHRD Press