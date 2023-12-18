Bulgur Market to Surpass US$ 2.14 Billion at a CAGR of 5.4% by 2034, States Fact.MR

Increasing Popularity of Bulgur among Vegetarians and Vegans as Healthy Plant-based Protein Source

Rockville , Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a new industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Bulgur Market is calculated at US$ 1.26 billion for 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 2.14 billion by the end of 2034.

Bulgur, a wheat grain product popular in Middle Eastern cuisine, is emerging as a versatile and sought-after ingredient worldwide. The global culinary landscape's fascination with diverse and international flavors is leading to the integration of bulgur into various cuisines. The grain's adaptability allows it to seamlessly fit into both traditional and creative recipes.

A notable trend in the market is the increasing adoption of whole grains driven by growing awareness of their health benefits. Bulgur, known for its rich nutritional content, is becoming a preferred choice among health-conscious consumers. As vegetarian and vegan lifestyles are gaining prominence, bulgur's status as a healthy plant-based protein source is increasing as well.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global demand for bulgur is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2024 to 2034.

The United States market is estimated at US$ 232.2 million in 2024.

Sales of bulgur products in Japan are forecasted to reach US$ 73.3 million by 2034-end.

Demand for conventional bulgur products is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 5.2% through 2034.

“Manufacturers are introducing innovative bulgur products, including pre-seasoned varieties, flavored blends, and convenience-focused packaging to meet the demands of consumers’ busy lifestyles,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Winning Strategy

The competitive landscape of the bulgur market is characterized by a mix of established players and emerging entrants. Established brands are focusing on brand loyalty and innovation, while newer entrants are differentiating through unique product offerings.

Continuous investments in product innovation, research, and development activities are presenting potential growth opportunities for bulgur product suppliers. Leading companies are also leveraging strategies such as product diversification, regional expansion, and collaborations with culinary influencers to strengthen their market positions.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) USD 2.14 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 5.4% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 80 Tables No. of Figures 219 Figures



Bulgur has found a place in German cuisine, particularly in salads, stews, and side dishes, reflecting cultural acceptance and driving its healthy demand. Its integration into traditional recipes aligns well with Germany's rich culinary traditions, contributing to its growing popularity.

In Germany, the increasing adoption of vegetarian and organic lifestyles is driving high demand for plant-based protein ingredients and organic food options, including bulgur.

In Japan, the cultural emphasis on healthy eating habits is fueling the demand for nutrient-dense foods, making bulgur a fitting choice. Its status as a whole grain aligns with the Japanese focus on holistic well-being, and its versatility allows it to be seamlessly integrated into both traditional and fusion dishes.

The United States is expected to hold 84% of the North American bulgur market share in 2024. Consumers in the U.S. are actively seeking whole, minimally processed foods, and bulgur aligns with these health-conscious preferences. The increasing emphasis on healthy eating and wellness is driving the demand for nutritious food choices, positioning bulgur as a favored whole grain option and a valuable ingredient in vegetarian and vegan meals.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global bulgur market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on nature (organic, conventional), type (fine bulgur, whole/coarse bulgur), end use (household, HORECA), and distribution channel (direct, indirect), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

