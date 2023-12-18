St. Albans Barracks | Fatal Crash

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

CASE#: 23A207319

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau

STATION: Special Operations

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 12/17/23, 2154

STREET: RT 105( Sampsonvile Road) Enosburg, VT

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:

WEATHER: Mild and raining

ROAD CONDITIONS: wet/ standing water

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end damage and passenger side damage

On December 17, 2023, at approximately 2154 hours, Vermont Troopers from the St Albans Barracks and the Fatal Crash Reconstruction Team responded to a single vehicle crash on RT 105 in Enosburg, VT. Upon arrival, the above vehicle was located at an uncontrolled position of rest off the south side of RT 105. The operator, Ernest Erno(69) was pronounced dead at scene. Erno was the sole occupant in the vehicle at the time of the crash.



Evidence at the scene revealed Erno was traveling east on RT 105 when, for reasons still under investigation, his vehicle left the south side of the road. His vehicle traveled down an embankment and crashed into a ditch. This resulted in heavy front-end damage. Erno was not wearing a seatbelt.



This crash is still under investigation and members of the public with information which may assist investigators are asked to call (802) 524-5993 and ask to speak with a trooper, reference case 23A2007319.



Members of the Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by US Border Patrol, Enosburg Fire Department, and Enosburg Rescue.







