Vocalbeats Achieves Dual US & SG ISO Accreditations

SINGAPORE, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vocalbeats (the “Company”), an audio and social networking company, has recently achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first company in Singapore to achieve dual accreditation for data security and privacy protection.



Vocalbeats obtained the prestigious ISO/IEC 27001 Information Security Management System (ISMS) and ISO/IEC 27701 Privacy Information Management System (PIMS) accreditations from both the National Accreditation Board (ANAB), the largest accreditation body in North America, and the Singapore Accreditation Council (SAC).

ISO 27001 is an internationally recognized standard for managing information security governance risk, assisting organizations in building and implementing information protection systems. As a privacy extension of ISO 27001, ISO 27701 is an internationally recognized management system that establishes a standard framework for privacy protection.

The certifications of ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 affirm that the Company has successfully passed a comprehensive audit, demonstrating its commitment to adhere to the standards in ongoing operations and management for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving the ISMS and PIMS, respectively. These certifications also serve as a testament to Vocalbeats' unwavering dedication to safeguarding the data security and privacy of its stakeholders, including end-users, employees, vendors, and potential hires.

By obtaining dual accreditations from ANAB and SAC, the Company not only stands at the forefront of international data security and privacy protection but also upholds its core value of “Users First”. This achievement highlights the Company’s dedication to delivering exceptional services while prioritizing user trust and safety.

Starting in 2022 in Singapore, Vocalbeats is dedicated to building the world’s largest audio platform to better connect and communicate. The Company fosters a globally diverse and inclusive team, committed to revolutionizing audio platforms by leveraging the synergy of diverse perspectives. This commitment ensures the creation of innovative products that resonate worldwide.

