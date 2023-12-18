Flash News: OKX DEX API Integrated by ARC, a Web3 Platform for Developers

SINGAPORE, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for December 18, 2023.



OKX DEX API Integrated by ARC, a Web3 Platform for Developers

ARC, a Web3 platform that provides a suite of tools and proprietary technologies that enable developers and businesses to easily create and manage decentralized projects, ecosystems and businesses, has successfully integrated the OKX DEX API into its platform. This integration brings seamless trading capabilities, enhanced liquidity and optimal prices to ARC users.

By integrating the OKX DEX API, ARC users can now access a diverse range of cryptocurrencies and execute trades with ease. OKX DEX's X Routing smart routing technology ensures that trades are executed across multiple DEXs simultaneously, guaranteeing the best prices, optimal liquidity and zero trading fees.

OKX DEX is a multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator with support for over 400 DEXs and approximately 20 bridges. With more than 200,000 coins and over 20 blockchains supported, OKX DEX provides a wide range of trading options for cryptocurrency enthusiasts.



