FARFETCH LIMITED (NYSE: FTCH) DEADLINE ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Farfetch Limited

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP:



Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Farfetch Limited (“Farfetch” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FTCH) between March 9, 2023 and August 17, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against the Company and certain of its officers (the “Complaint”).

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 19, 2023 . A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, Farfetch, together with its subsidiaries, operates a global platform for the luxury fashion industry. In addition to revenue, one of Farfetch’s most important financial metrics is gross merchandise value (“GMV”), which the Company defines as the total dollar value of orders processed, inclusive of product value, shipping, and duty, and net of returns, value added taxes, and cancellations. According to Farfetch, the Company’s GMV closely correlates with its revenue.

Plaintiff alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements throughout the Class Period. Among other things, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) Farfetch was experiencing a significant slowdown in growth in the U.S. and China; (ii) Farfetch faced onboarding challenges impacting the launch of its Reebok partnership; (iii) Farfetch downplayed challenges it faced with respect to, and/or overstated its ability to manage, its supply chain and inventory; (iv) the foregoing was having a significant negative impact on Farfetch’s revenue and GMV growth; and (v) accordingly, Farfetch was unlikely to meet market expectations for its Q2 2023 financial results or its own FY 2023 revenue guidance.

On August 17, 2023, Farfetch issued a press release announcing its Q2 2023 financial results. Among other items, Farfetch reported revenue of approximately $572 million, significantly less than the market consensus of $650.71 million. Farfetch also issued an FY 2023 revenue forecast of approximately $2.5 billion, compared to the average analyst estimate of $2.8 billion and the Company’s prior FY 2023 revenue forecast of $2.9 billion.

On this news, Farfetch’s stock price fell $2.15 per share, or over 45%, to close at $2.61 per share on August 18, 2023.

If you purchased or acquired Farfetch securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Farfetch Limited Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact paralegal Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or pallocco@bernlieb.com.

