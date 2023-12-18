IFTM introduces Doctor of Business Administration programme, nurturing elites with global mindset

MACAU, December 18 - The Macao Institute for Tourism Studies (IFTM) will launch Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) programme in the academic year 2024/2025, aiming to cultivate visionary leaders who can drive positive change and shape the future of the business and service industries in Macao, mainland China and beyond. The new programme will be in effect after being published in MSAR Gazette.

With a focus on innovation, industry relevance, and global perspectives, the DBA programme offers a transformative educational experience that integrates rigorous academic study, advanced research methodologies, and practical application in the context of the business and service industries. Graduates will be equipped with the knowledge, skills, and mindset to excel as industry leaders, consultants, policymakers, and scholars.

The DBA programme will provide Chinese and English options as the mediums of instruction, aiming to offer a wider range of selections for individuals seeking to enhance their academic capabilities and professional advancement. Students can decide whether to choose a specialisation based on their study needs. The available specialisations include International Hospitality Management, International Tourism Management, International Event Management, and Digital Marketing and Analytics.

The normal study duration for this programme takes 3 years, students can finish the study of 8 courses within two years (6 core courses and 2 elective courses) and complete a doctoral thesis and pass the defence in the third year to meet graduation requirements. The class schedules at evening and weekend, designed specifically for working professionals and management personnel, allowing students to balance work, life, and study as much as possible during their enrolment.

The application period for DBA programme is open from now until 30 June 2024. The Institute has a wide range of scholarships and other grants available for students. For more information, please visit IFTM Admission website at https://www.iftm.edu.mo/s/PGPGPG, or contact Admission and Registration Division at the number 2856 1252 or by email at admission@iftm.edu.mo.