U.S. Department of Homeland Security Tackles Human Trafficking with #WearBlueDay

WASHINGTON, DC , UNITED STATES, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Human trafficking is a serious issue with far-reaching impact, affecting millions across the globe, including right here in the United States. Human trafficking occurs in cities, suburbs, and rural areas throughout the U.S. and victims can be any age, gender ethnicity, or socioeconomic background.

For over a decade, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Center for Countering Human Trafficking’s (CCHT) Blue Campaign has been committed to increasing awareness on the issue to combat and ultimately end human trafficking.

January is Human Trafficking Prevention Month, and January 11th is National Human Trafficking Awareness Day and #WearBlueDay. On this day, wear blue – the international color of human trafficking awareness – then take a photo and post it on social media using the hashtag Wear Blue Day.

For more information, please visit www.DHS.gov/BlueCampaign.

