Man Arrested for Simple Assault (Hate/Bias) in Northwest

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District have announced an arrest has been made in a simple assault offense that occurred in Northwest.

 

On Sunday, December 17, 2023, at approximately 9:26 a.m., Second District officers responded to the 2800 block of N Street, Northwest, for the report of an individual spraying an unknown substance at two victims while shouting an anti-Semitic phrase. Responding officers located the suspect and placed him under arrest.  As a precautionary measure, the suspect’s vehicle was swept with no hazardous materials found.  No injuries were reported.

 

The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Brent Wood with last known address in Toledo, Ohio.  He was arrested and charged with Simple Assault and Resisting Arrest.

 

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating this offense as being motivated by hate or bias. The designation can be changed at any point as an investigation proceeds and more information is gathered. A designation as a hate crime by MPD does not mean that prosecutors will prosecute it as a hate crime. The Special Liaison Branch is assisting with this investigation.

 

CCN: 23204617

