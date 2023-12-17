Decedent Identified* Man Killed in Northeast Shooting

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Northeast, DC.

On Friday, December 15, 2023, at approximately 8:15 a.m., Fifth District officers responded to the 600 block of Hamlin Street, Northeast, for the report of an unconscious person. Upon arrival, officers located a man with gunshot wound injuries. He died at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 37-year-old Marcus Vines of Northeast, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

CCN: 23203421