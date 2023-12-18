Submit Release
How a Minimally Invasive Alternative to Open-Heart Surgery Has Revolutionized the Treatment of Heart Valve Disease

Dr. Michael Reardon, Cardiac Surgeon

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More than 1.5 million Americans suffer from aortic stenosis (AS), one of the most common and serious heart valve disease conditions. A narrowing of the aortic valve that lets blood out of the heart and into the rest of the body, affects more than 12% of older Americans and can cause shortness of breath, fatigue, dizziness, or chest pain.

The traditional treatment for AS - open-heart surgery - requires a long and sometimes difficult recovery, however, now patients have access to an innovative and minimally invasive alternative known as transcatheter aortic valve replacements (TAVR). TAVR has been proven to be as safe and effective as surgical valve replacement with a shorter recovery time; and new data shows positive valve performance in low-risk patients – a growing patient population. Please visit MyInteractiveASJourney.com for more information.

