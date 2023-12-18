MAL – Seasonal Greetings

Hon. Augustine Auga, MP, Minister of Agriculture and Livestock

From: The Hon. Minister and his family; staff and families of MAL.

To: The Governor General and Lady Vunagi, Speaker of Parliament & Madam. Oti, the Chief Justice & Lady

Palmer and your families.

The Prime Minister & Madam Sogavare, the Deputy Prime Minister, Honourable Ministers and the Government Caucus and your families;

The Leader of the Opposition and Independent Group, and Members of Parliament and your families;

Mayor of Honiara City and councilors, Provincial Premiers and Provincial members and your families;

Heads of Diplomatic Missions, Development partners and stakeholders, Private Sector and stakeholders of the agriculture sector, NGO and civil society with your staff and your families;

Farmers and your families, and the good people and families of Solomon Islands.

In 2023 we challenged, celebrated and united!

In the midst of the pressure everyone carried load. As the agriculture and rural sector closes off 2023, we transition to 2024 with faith, hope and love.

Agriculture demise continues to be addressed and 2024 is the opportunity to cross over to the reality of the Agriculture New Day Strategy (ANS). In 2023 we were not able to get there yet. However, in 2024 the opportunity, potential and prospects are in our hands.

I and my family and the staff and the families of the Ministry of Agriculture & Livestock wish the good farmers of SI and your families the best of the festive season. Let us celebrate and calibrate together to a new future built in the midst of the crisis. The crisis will not relent. It will get worse and worse. We have to delete the casual Any Tom, Dick & Harry (ATDH) agriculture and replace it with a deliberate Peter James and John agriculture.

I wish the people of SI and also of my constituency the blessings of an Epiphany in 2024. Let us bend our shoulder to the new load and forget those things that need to be forgotten and learn the lessons of those things that need to be learnt. Our future is not in the past. Our future is in the future. Let us recognize the future demand and build our agriculture appropriately. A blessed Christmas everyone and may the strength to be relevant in 2024 be yours and your families and communities.

GOD BLESS SOLOMON ISLANDS FROM SHORE TO SHORE

MAL Press