MEHRD FAREWELLS LONG-SERVING FINANCE ADVISOR

The Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development (MEHRD) on Friday 15th December 2023 farewelled a long-serving Technical Advisor McGreggor Richard with a luncheon and gift presentation.

Advisor Richard, from Papua New Guinea has served the Ministry as Finance Advisor for the past seven years.

In a brief remarks Permanent Secretary Dr Franco Rodie said the ministry is indebted to him adding his contribution has set a benchmark to the ministry’s financial management system.

“You have set a benchmark to the ministry financial management system,” he said.

Mr. Richard during his term has been providing advice to the Ministry’s Finance and Account division to ensure better financial management system.

He also inspired the MEHRD staff to learn and add value to their work.

In reciprocating this Mr. Richard acknowledges the Ministry for the opportunity to serve saying he had indeed learnt a lot which he will takes home as happy memory.

“It’s been a huge teamwork and I really enjoy my time and support of the Ministry,” he said.

Deputy Secretary Strategy Support Division James Bosamata presenting national flag lavala to Advisor McGreggor Richard.

MEHRD Staffs bid farewell to Advisor McGreggor Richard.

