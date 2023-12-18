Flash News: OKX Wallet Enables Listing of Solana NFTs on OKX NFT Marketplace, Magic Eden and Tensor

SINGAPORE, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for December 18, 2023.



OKX Wallet Enables Listing of Solana NFTs on OKX NFT Marketplace, Magic Eden and Tensor



OKX Wallet today introduced a new upgrade that enables users to list their Solana NFTs on three marketplaces:

OKX NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across eight top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur. OKX also recently secured the top spot in Dapp Radar's ranking of NFT marketplaces on December 13.

Magic Eden: A leading community-centric NFT marketplace.

Tensor: A leading NFT marketplace on Solana.

With this upgrade, OKX aims to provide users with increased exposure, flexibility and a more streamlined listing process, as well as enable artists and creators to showcase their NFTs to a wider audience.

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.



For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

