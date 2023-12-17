Vacancy for AIIA Board Position: Research Chair

The Australian Institute of International Affairs (AIIA) is seeking to recruit a new Research Chair. The AIIA is a not-for-profit organisation that provides an impartial forum for debate by arranging lectures, seminars and workshops. These range from intimate discussions to large public forums. Each year the AIIA hosts more than 150 of these events between its eight state and territory branches and national office.

The mandate of the AIIA also includes a research function, largely coordinated by the national office. AIIA publications include the Australian Journal of International Affairs, the Australia in World Affairs book series, the Australian Outlook blog, the Diplomatic History book series and a range of other online publications and books.

The AIIA Research Chair is a prestigious position and the person selected will become part of a proud history of relevant, high-quality research in the field of international affairs. Previous Research Chairs include Professors Hedley Bull, John Legge, Gordon Greenwood, Norman Harper, Anthony Milner, David Goldsworthy, Shirley Scott, and John Ravenhill. Professor Brendan Taylor is the immediate past Research Chair.

The Research Chair will oversee publication of several established series, including Australia in World Affairs, from conceptual development to publishing. The Chair will be a member of the AIIA National Board responsible for the strategic planning and policies of the institute and will work closely with the National Executive Director.

The Research Chair will also advise the National Executive Director on how best to consolidate and highlight the institute’s various research activities and will also act as a conduit between the institute and the university community in Australia. The Research Chair should already be active in the academic community.

The Chair may be responsible for AIIA research initiatives of their own. They may apply for research funding and conduct projects under the auspices of the AIIA, in line with the institute’s strategy and with approval from the board.

Key criteria for this position include:

Academic and Professional Standing

Entrepreneurship and Initiative

Communication and Liaison Skills

Involvement and Commitment

This is a voluntary position, however expenses are reimbursed. The Research Chair may oversee a budget for the AIIA’s research activities and publications, contingent on funding.

Expressions of interest should include a Curriculum Vitae. We may seek confirmation of institutional support from a candidate’s university or other institution. Applicants should submit their expressions of interest to AIIA National Executive Director at bryce.wakefield@internationalaffairs.org.au by 31 January 2024.