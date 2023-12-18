Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Armed Robbery / Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

               

CASE#: 23A4009276

TROOPER: Det. Sgt. Drew Cota                                                   

STATION: St. Johnsbury                  

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 12/17/23 at 1756 hours

LOCATION: 1786 Memorial Drive, St. Johnsbury

VIOLATION: Robbery

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                                                                      

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VICTIM: Center Tower

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: 1786 Memorial Drive, St. Johnsbury

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On December 17, 2023, at approximately 1756 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police, St. Johnsbury barracks, were advised of a robbery at the Center Tower gas station in St. Johnsbury.  Investigation revealed that a male suspect entered the store and stole an undisclosed amount of money from the register when the clerk opened it.  No one was injured and the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.  The suspect in this robbery is believed to be the same suspect from an earlier robbery at the Nick’s Gas N Go in Lyndonville.  Anyone with information on the incident or attached images is asked to contact VT State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111 or they can provide an anonymous tip via https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit

 

COURT ACTION: Y N

COURT DATE:                    

COURT:

LODGED LOCATION:       

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Detective Sergeant Drew Cota

Bureau of Criminal Investigation

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks

Office: 802-748-3111

Drew.Cota@vermont.gov 

 

