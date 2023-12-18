Product Information Management Market Set to Reach $59.25 Billion by 2027, Revolutionizing Data Centralization

"Proliferation of e-commerce, demand for centralized data, and need for enriched customer experiences drive Product Information Management Market."

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global product information management market size was valued at $9.90 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $59.25 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 25.2% from 2020 to 2027.

A product information management (PIM) facilitates centrally managing the product information. It supports various organizations to integrate different product information collected from various information sources, like core product data (product name, title, and description), product attributes (SKU, cost, and pricing), product specifications (e.g., dimensions, warranty, and packaging info), product-related metrics, omnichannel product information, extended channel information and store-specific information such as product catalogs and POS registers.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5824

Factors such as rise in need for product data curation & management, increase in demand for product information management software from booming eCommerce sector, growth in focus on improving customer experience & reduce time to market while expanding the product reach to new markets mainly drive the growth of the global product information management market. Furthermore, the need to gain competitive advantage and integration of additional capabilities using AI & ML in PIM system is further boosting the growth of the PIM market.

Key Findings Of The Study:

➢ By component, the software segment dominated the product information management market size.

➢ On the basis of product information management deployment, the on-premise segment accounted for the highest PIM market in 2019.

➢ Depending on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment registered the highest growth in 2019.

➢ As per industry vertical, the retail segment led the global PIM market in 2019.

➢ Region wise, North America accounted for the highest revenue in 2019; however, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth during the product information management market forecast period.

☛ For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5824

The software segment is anticipated to garner the majority of the product information management market share in 2027, due to its benefits such as improved ecommerce conversion, less time to product information management market, increased productivity of the team, better product data management, ensuring cost saving on bad product data, and more. PIM software also makes users easier to search for products and update the inventory to clean data and streamline product information.

The cloud deployment segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This is due to the fact that with the increase in technology adoption and data, most companies want to have access to boundless resources, and thus rapidly moving toward adopting cloud-based technologies. The cloud deployment model is mostly adopted by organizations that seek customized solutions & fast implementation in less operational costs. Due to this, many leading PIM solution providers such as SAP, Plytix, Pimcore, and Oracle are focusing on improving their cloud investments.

☛ Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/product-information-management-market/purchase-options

Region wise, the product information management market size was dominated by North America in 2019. Factors such as presence of leading market vendors developing product information management in North America and high spending on digitalization in this region are the major drivers for the product information management market growth. In addition, the deployment of product information management has increased in the retail sector to adopt to the changing customer buying patterns, speedy gains for e-commerce, and reduce operational costs, which is anticipated to significantly contribute toward the market growth.

The outbreak of COVID-19 is anticipated to have positive impact on the growth of the product information management market. This is attributed to adoption of product information management-based solutions to adopt changing demand patterns post COVID-19. Ecommerce sector & online sales has increased rapidly post COVID-19 emergence, leading to high focus on improving customer experience & providing effective product information to the clients. This is leading to growing need for PIM. In addition, companies are advancing their PIM portfolio to facilitate clients for addressing dynamic client requirements. For instance, in October 2020, Pimcore presented new features and improvements in its updated Pimcore platform. Company added the new features such as cache performance improvement, tree sorting, and an editable dialog box.

Key Market Players:

➢ Stibo Syatem

➢ SAP SE

➢ Informatica LLC.

➢ inRiver.

➢ IBM Corporation

➢ Riversand Technologies Inc.

➢ Oracle Corporation

☛ Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5824

Similar Report:

1. Automated Border Control Market

2. User Activity Monitoring Market

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.