Data Fabric Market Set to Reach $4,546.9 Million by 2026, Revolutionizing Data Integration and Accessibility

"Increased data complexity, demand for unified insights, and agile data management fuel Data Fabric Market growth."

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The data fabric market size was valued at $812.6 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $4,546.9 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 23.8% from 2019 to 2026.

Rise in volume & variety of business data, increase in need for business agility & data accessibility, and growing demand for real-time streaming analytics drive the growth of the global data fabric market. On the other hand, lack of awareness associated to data fabric impedes the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, significant data growth in developing regions is expected to create a number of opportunities for the key players in the industry.

☛ Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6230

Based on deployment, the on-premise segment contributed to nearly two-thirds of the global data fabric market share in 2018, and is expected to retain its dominance by 2026. High number of data centers boosts the growth of the segment. At the same time, the cloud segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 26.9% during 2019–2026. Rise in adoption of cloud deployments especially in developing countries fuels the growth of the segment.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6230

Based on type, the disk-based data fabric segment held the major share in 2018, generating three-fifths of the global data fabric market. Growing demand for data fabric solutions among data centers and storage enterprises owing to its ability to integrate and operate in unified environment is expected to drive the growth of the segment in the global market. The in-memory data fabric segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 26.1% throughout the estimated period. This is attributed to its ability to perform parallel computing.

Based on geography, North America contributed to more than two-fifths of the global data fabric market revenue in 2018, and is anticipated to maintain the lion's share by 2016. North American countries are expected to adopt data fabric solutions at a high rate due to its compatible infrastructure. Simultaneously, the region across Asia-Pacific would register the fastest CAGR of 26.0% during the study period. This is due to due to the presence of high penetration connected devices in the region.

☛ Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/data-fabric-market/purchase-options

Frontrunners in the industry-

► Global IDs.

► IBM Corporation

► Talend

► Denodo Technologies

► NetApp

► SAP SE

► Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

► Software AG

► Splunk Inc.

► Oracle Corporation.

☛ Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6230

Similar Report:

1. Business Intelligence Market

2. Server Software Market

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.