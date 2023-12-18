New Haven Barracks / Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, DUI#2 - Drugs Refusal / Grossly Negligent Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B5004902
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Joshua Gurwicz
STATION: VSP New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 12/17/2023 / 1048 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lincoln Road, Lincoln, Vermont
VIOLATION: Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, DUI#2 – Drugs Refusal, Grossly Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Isaiah Webb
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were dispatched after a report of a dispute at residence on Lincoln Road, in the Town of Lincoln. Upon arrival, Troopers identified Isaiah Webb (43) as instigating a disturbance at residences along Lincoln Road. While speaking with Isaiah, Trooper's noted indicators of impairment. It was also found that Isaiah had operated a motor vehicle on a public highway. Trooper's spoke with several residents in the area and learned that Isaiah had acted in a disorderly manner causing unrest to the public. Isaiah was placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven barracks for processing. Isaiah was released on court ordered conditions and issued a citation to appear in Middlebury Superior Court – Criminal Division on 12/18/2023 to answer for the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/18/2023 at 1230 Hours
COURT: Middlebury
LODGED - LOCATION:N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.