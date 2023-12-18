Submit Release
New Haven Barracks / Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, DUI#2 - Drugs Refusal / Grossly Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B5004902

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Joshua Gurwicz

STATION: VSP New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 12/17/2023 / 1048 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lincoln Road, Lincoln, Vermont

VIOLATION: Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, DUI#2 – Drugs Refusal, Grossly Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED: Isaiah Webb

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were dispatched after a report of a dispute at residence on Lincoln Road, in the Town of Lincoln. Upon arrival, Troopers identified Isaiah Webb (43) as instigating a disturbance at residences along Lincoln Road. While speaking with Isaiah, Trooper's noted indicators of impairment. It was also found that Isaiah had operated a motor vehicle on a public highway. Trooper's spoke with several residents in the area and learned that Isaiah had acted in a disorderly manner causing unrest to the public. Isaiah was placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven barracks for processing. Isaiah was released on court ordered conditions and issued a citation to appear in Middlebury Superior Court – Criminal Division on 12/18/2023 to answer for the above charges.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/18/2023 at 1230 Hours             

COURT: Middlebury

LODGED - LOCATION:N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

