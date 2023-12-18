Blue Innovations Group Launches the R30 Electric Boat: The Future of Sustainable Marine Technology

BIG Logo The R30 Electric Boat from Blue Innovations Group (BIG) Blue Innovations Group (BIG) R30 Electric Boat

Blue Innovations Group (BIG), a marine technology company in Florida recently unveiled its R30 electric boat.

The 'R' in R30 stands for Revolution, we decided to offer something radically different, radically better.” — John Vo, CEO of Blue Innovations Group (BIG) (BIG).

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Innovations Group (BIG), a marine technology company, unveiled its much-anticipated flagship product, the R30. Founder and CEO John Vo shared his excitement: “The R30 will provide the ultimate boating experience for customers with uncompromised safety, performance, style, and value while being environmentally friendly.”

The R30 is a 30-foot electric day cruiser boat with a 221 kWh battery pack, 800 hp dual motor powertrain, integrated UI, and solar charging capability. This first-of-its-kind recreational boat offers customers an unparalleled experience, combining advanced technologies and timeless styling. The R30 provides a seamless transition between working and playing spaces with its connected capability, interactive features, and versatile layout. This versatility extends to the vessel’s controls and navigation which are intuitive and easy to use. The R30’s stern ocean terrace combined with the vessel’s silent and pollution-free propulsion system enables customers the opportunity to easily engage with their family and friends.

“The R30 was designed from scratch. We threw out the playbook most boatbuilders follow because if you squint your eyes at a boat show, most boats look the same. The 'R' in R30 stands for Revolution, we decided to offer something radically different, radically better,” said Vo.

“We are thrilled to launch the R30 in Pinellas County, Florida, a community that has embraced our mission from the very beginning. The R30 is a testament to American innovation and the cutting-edge technologies emerging from the State of Florida,” said Vo. The R30 is the first 30ft electric day cruiser designed and manufactured in the State of Florida.

Customers will have the opportunity to reserve an R30 for $1,000 with a “Blue Reservation” which provides customers with standard delivery and $5,000 for a “BIG Reservation,” providing customers with access to one of the first 100 boats. BIG will begin R30 deliveries in Q3 2024.

"Since our debut at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), we've seen enthusiasm not only among current boaters but also among non-boaters who share the sentiment that the R30 is a long-overdue innovation," Vo explained.

R30 Specs

Length: 30ft

Beam: 10ft

Height: 9.5ft

Target Nominal Runtime: up to 8hr

Target Max Speed: 45mph

Weight: 10K lbs

Battery pack: 221kWh

Capacity: 12 people

Solar canopy: 2.7kW

R30 Key Features

Half-Walk Around, Bathroom with Bidet, Kitchenette, Refrigerator, AC, Stern Ocean Terrace, Range of Charging Options, Expandable Solar Canopy, Remote Access, and Integrated Infotainment.

About Blue Innovations Group

Blue Innovations Group is a leading electric boat company founded by John Vo, the former Global Head of Manufacturing at Tesla. The company's mission is to enable the transition from land to water with sustainable solutions. Its flagship R30 product is a 30-foot electric power boat with a 221 kWh battery pack, 800 hp, and solar charging capability.