Lowey Dannenberg Notifies National Instruments Corporation (“National Instruments” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NATI) Investors of Securities Class Action Lawsuit and Encourages Investors with more than $300,000 in Losses to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against National Instruments Corporation (“National Instruments” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NATI) for violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all those who purchased or otherwise acquired National Instruments securities May 25, 2022 and January 17, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



On November 30, 2023, a complaint was filed against the Company and certain other defendants, alleging that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: that at the time that NATI was repurchasing NATI stock, defendants knew that NATI had received a formal acquisition offer from Emerson to purchase all outstanding shares of NATI common stock at prices significantly above the then-current market prices of NATI common stock, and therefore significantly above the prices at which NATI was repurchasing NATI common stock from unsuspecting Class members. Accordingly, NATI had an obligation to disclose that it had received a formal acquisition offer from Emerson or abstain from purchasing NATI stock from unsuspecting investors. NATI did not disclose this material information during the Class Period.

If you suffered a loss of more than $300,000 in National Instruments securities, and wish to participate, or learn more, please contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7256 or via email to Andrea Farah (afarah@lowey.com) or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. (vcappucci@lowey.com).

Any investor who wishes to serve as Lead Plaintiff must act before January 29, 2024.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of its clients.

Contact:

Lowey Dannenberg P.C.

44 South Broadway, Suite 1100

White Plains, NY 10601

Tel: (914) 733-7234

Email: investigations@lowey.com

SOURCE: Lowey Dannenberg P.C.



