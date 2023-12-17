PHILIPPINES, December 17 - Press Release

December 17, 2023 Gatchalian: 2022 PISA results highlight need for quality education, training for teachers Following the release of the 2022 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) results, Senator Win Gatchalian pressed the need to ensure quality education and training for teachers. The 2022 PISA results revealed that from 2018 to 2022, there was an increase in the percentage of Filipino students in schools lacking teaching staff and with inadequate or poorly qualified teaching staff. In 2022, 43% of students were in schools whose capacity to provide instruction is hindered by a lack of teaching staff, and 19% by inadequate or poorly qualified teaching staff. The corresponding proportions in 2018 were 19% and 8%. These data were based on the reports of principals. PISA results further suggest that before accounting for schools' and students' socioeconomic profiles, a unit of increase in the index of education staff shortage resulted in a decrease in Math score by 6 points. To ensure that schools will have qualified teaching staff, Gatchalian reiterated the need to fully implement the Excellence in Teacher Education Act (Republic Act No. 11713), which seeks to improve the quality of teacher education and training in the country. The law, which Gatchalian authored and sponsored during the 18th Congress, revamps the Teacher Education Council (TEC) to strengthen the coordination between the Department of Education (DepEd), the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), and the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC). By strengthening the coordination between these bodies, the law seeks to ensure coherence between pre-service and in-service teacher education and training. The TEC is also mandated to establish basic requirements for teacher education programs. The Excellence in Teacher Education Act also mandates the creation of a Student Incentives Support Office, which will create and implement programs that will attract top students to the teaching profession. These include scholarships, grants-in-aid, loan programs, subsidies, stipends and other similar benefits and incentives. "Ang ating mga guro pa rin ang may pinakamahalagang papel sa pagkatuto ng ating mga mag-aaral, kaya naman dapat nating tiyakin na nakakatanggap din sila ng mataas na kalidad ng edukasyon at pagsasanay. Ang pagpapatupad nito nang maayos ang dahilan kung bakit natin ipinasa ang Excellence in Teacher Education Act," said Gatchalian, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Basic Education. Gatchalian: 2022 PISA nagbubunsod ng dekalidad na edukasyon, pagsasanay para sa mga guro Kasunod ng paglabas ng 2022 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA), binigyang diin ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang pangangailangan para sa dekalidad na pagsasanay at edukasyon para sa mga guro. Lumabas sa resulta ng 2022 PISA na mula 2018 hanggang 2022, umakyat ang porsyento ng mga Pilipinong mag-aaral sa mga paaralang kulang sa kwalipikadong mga guro. Noong 2022, 43% ng mga mag-aaral ang mga nasa paaralang kinulang ang kakayahang maghatid ng edukasyon dahil sa kulang ang mga guro, at 19% naman sa mga paaralang may kakulangan sa kwalipikadong mga guro. Noong 2018, ang mga naitalang porsyento ay 19% at 8%. Ibinatay ang datos na ito sa ulat ng mga punong-guro. Lumabas din sa resulta ng PISA na bago pa bigyang konsiderasyon ang socio economic profile ng mga mag-aaral, ang isang unit ng pagtaas ng index ng education staff shortage ay nagdulot ng pagbaba ng 6 points sa Math score ng mga mag-aaral. Upang matiyak na may kwalipikadong mga guro ang mga paaralan, binigyang diin ni Gatchalian ang pangangailangan sa ganap na pagpapatupad ng Excellence in Teacher Education Act (Republic Act No. 11713). Layon nitong iangat ang kalidad ng teacher education at training sa bansa. Si Gatchalian ang sponsor at may-akda ng naturang batas. Pinapatatag ng Excellence in Teacher Education Act ang Teacher Education Council (TEC) upang paigtingin ang ugnayan sa pagitan ng Department of Education (DepEd), Commission on Higher Education (CHED), at Professional Regulation Commission. Sa pamamagitan ng mas pinaigting na ugnayan sa pagitan ng mga ahensyang ito, matitiyak ng batas na tuloy-tuloy ang pagbibigay ng angkop at dekalidad na edukasyon sa mga guro mula pre-service hanggang in-service. Mandato rin sa TEC na magtakda ng mga pamantayan para sa teacher education programs. Nakasaad din sa batas ang paglikha ng Student Incentives Support Office na magbabalangkas at magpapatupad ng mga programang hihikayatin ang mga mahuhusay na mag-aaral na kumuha ng kurso sa pagtuturo. Kabilang dito ang mga scholarships, grants-in-aid, loan programs, stipends, at iba pang mga benepisyo at incentives. "Ang ating mga guro pa rin ang may pinakamahalagang papel sa pagkatuto ng ating mga mag-aaral, kaya naman dapat nating tiyakin na nakakatanggap din sila ng mataas na kalidad ng edukasyon at pagsasanay. Ang pagpapatupad nito nang maayos ang dahilan kung bakit natin ipinasa ang Excellence in Teacher Education Act," ani Gatchalian, Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Basic Education.