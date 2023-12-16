Submit Release
The Passing of Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

PRESS STATEMENT
THE SECRETARY OF STATE
DECEMBER 16, 2023

I was saddened to learn of the death of Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.  On behalf of the United States, I extend my sincere condolences to the late Amir’s family and to all Kuwaitis. I had the opportunity to know His Highness personally and appreciated his dedication to the welfare of the Kuwaiti people and the many ways he nurtured the Kuwaiti-American partnership.  His perseverance and resolve helped shape Kuwait into the prosperous and modern state it is today, and his public service over his lifetime contributed to a lasting and positive change in Kuwait and the entire Middle East region.  His Highness Amir Nawaf was a deeply respected leader and a friend to all nations.  We honor his legacy and remain committed to our strong partnership and friendship with Kuwait.

