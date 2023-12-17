Flash News: OKX to adjust position tiers of perpetual swaps and futures

NASSAU, the Bahamas, Dec. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for December 17, 2023.



OKX today announced that it will adjust the position tiers of perpetual swaps and futures at 8:00 am – 10:00 am (UTC) on December 18, 2023 to improve market liquidity and mitigate risks.

Specific adjustment details are as follows:

Contract Tier Before After

Max. amount (Cont) Maintenance margin ratio Min. initial margin ratio Max. leverage Max. amount (Cont) Maintenance margin ratio Min. initial margin ratio Max. leverage

LDOUSDT Perpetual 1 8,000 0.65% 2.00% 50 15,000 0.65% 2.00% 50

2 15,000 1.00% 2.50% 40 30,000 1.00% 2.50% 40

3 30,000 1.50% 5.00% 20 60,000 1.50% 5.00% 20

4 Increase by 30,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 60,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier

LUNAUSDT Perpetual 1 1,500 0.65% 2.00% 50 7,000 0.65% 2.00% 50

2 6,000 1.00% 2.50% 40 30,000 1.00% 2.50% 40

3 15,000 1.50% 5.00% 20 70,000 1.50% 5.00% 20

4 Increase by 15,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 70,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier

LUNCUSDT Perpetual 1 1,500 0.65% 2.00% 50 7,000 0.65% 2.00% 50

2 8,000 1.00% 2.50% 40 30,000 1.00% 2.50% 40

3 20,000 1.50% 5.00% 20 60,000 1.50% 5.00% 20

4 Increase by 20,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 60,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier

MAGICUSDT Perpetual 1 20,000 2.00% 5.00% 20 10,000 0.65% 2.00% 50

2 40,000 3.00% 6.66% 15 20,000 1.00% 2.50% 40

3 60,000 5.00% 10.00% 10 45,000 1.50% 5.00% 20

4 Increase by 20,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier 90000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier

MANAUSD Perpetual 1 500 0.65% 2.00% 50 250 0.65% 2.00% 50

2 1,000 1.00% 2.50% 40 500 1.00% 2.50% 40

3 2,500 1.50% 5.00% 20 1,200 1.50% 5.00% 20

4 Increase by 2,500 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 1,200 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier

MATICUSDT Perpetual 1 5,000 0.65% 2.00% 50 10,000 0.65% 2.00% 50

2 10,000 1.00% 2.50% 40 20,000 1.00% 2.50% 40

3 20,000 1.50% 5.00% 20 40,000 1.50% 5.00% 20

4 Increase by 20,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 40,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier

MEMEUSDT Perpetual 1 5,000 0.65% 2.00% 50 10,000 0.65% 2.00% 50

2 10,000 1.00% 2.50% 40 20,000 1.00% 2.50% 40

3 20,000 1.50% 5.00% 20 40,000 1.50% 5.00% 20

4 Increase by 20,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 40,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier

MINAUSDT Perpetual 1 2,500 0.65% 2.00% 50 12,000 0.65% 2.00% 50

2 5,000 1.00% 2.50% 40 25,000 1.00% 2.50% 40

3 20,000 1.50% 5.00% 20 100,000 1.50% 5.00% 20

4 Increase by 20,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 100,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier

NEARUSDT Perpetual 1 150 0.65% 2.00% 50 700 0.65% 2.00% 50

2 800 1.00% 2.50% 40 4,000 1.00% 2.50% 40

3 3,000 1.50% 5.00% 20 8,000 1.50% 5.00% 20

4 Increase by 3,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 8,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier

NEOUSD Perpetual 1 800 0.65% 2.00% 50 400 0.65% 2.00% 50

2 1,500 1.00% 2.50% 40 800 1.00% 2.50% 40

3 3,000 1.50% 5.00% 20 1,500 1.50% 5.00% 20

4 Increase by 3,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 1,500 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier

OMGUSDT Perpetual 1 1,500 0.65% 2.00% 50 7,000 0.65% 2.00% 50

2 3,000 1.00% 2.50% 40 15,000 1.00% 2.50% 40

3 10,000 1.50% 5.00% 20 40,000 1.50% 5.00% 20

4 Increase by 10,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 40,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier

PEPEUSDT Perpetual 1 2,000 0.65% 2.00% 50 3,000 0.65% 2.00% 50

2 4,000 1.00% 2.50% 40 6,000 1.00% 2.50% 40

3 8,000 1.20% 3.00% 33.33 12,000 1.50% 5.00% 20

4 Increase by 8,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 12,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier

PERPUSDT Perpetual 1 500 0.65% 2.00% 50 2,500 0.65% 2.00% 50

2 2,000 1.00% 2.50% 40 10,000 1.00% 2.50% 40

3 10,000 1.50% 5.00% 20 30,000 1.50% 5.00% 20

4 Increase by 10,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 30,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier

PYTHUSDT Perpetual 1 1,500 0.65% 2.00% 50 2,500 0.65% 2.00% 50

2 2,500 1.00% 2.50% 40 5,000 1.00% 2.50% 40

3 5,000 1.50% 5.00% 20 10,000 1.50% 5.00% 20

4 Increase by 5,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 10,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier

RACAUSDT Perpetual 1 4,000 0.65% 2.00% 50 2,000 0.65% 2.00% 50

2 8,000 1.00% 2.50% 40 4,000 1.00% 2.50% 40

3 15,000 1.50% 5.00% 20 8,000 1.50% 5.00% 20

4 Increase by 15,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 8,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier

RDNTUSDT Perpetual 1 200 0.65% 2.00% 50 1,000 0.65% 2.00% 50

2 1,000 1.00% 2.50% 40 5,000 1.00% 2.50% 40

3 4,000 1.50% 5.00% 20 15,000 1.50% 5.00% 20

4 Increase by 4,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 15,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier

RENUSDT Perpetual 1 2,000 0.65% 2.00% 50 10,000 0.65% 2.00% 50

2 10,000 1.00% 2.50% 40 20,000 1.00% 2.50% 40

3 20,000 1.50% 5.00% 20 40,000 1.50% 5.00% 20

4 Increase by 20,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 40,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier

RNDRUSDT Perpetual 1 10,000 2.00% 5.00% 20 4,000 0.65% 2.00% 50

2 20,000 3.00% 6.66% 15 8,000 1.00% 2.50% 40

3 35,000 5.00% 10.00% 10 15,000 1.50% 5.00% 20

4 Increase by 10,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier 30000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier

SLPUSDT Perpetual 1 400,000 2.00% 5.00% 20 1,000,000 2.00% 5.00% 20

2 800,000 3.00% 6.66% 15 2,000,000 3.00% 6.66% 15

3 1,200,000 5.00% 10.00% 10 3,000,000 5.00% 10.00% 10

4 Increase by 400,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 1,000,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier

SNXUSDT Perpetual 1 1,500 0.65% 2.00% 50 7,000 0.65% 2.00% 50

2 3,000 1.00% 2.50% 40 15,000 1.00% 2.50% 40

3 20,000 1.50% 5.00% 20 30,000 1.50% 5.00% 20

4 Increase by 20,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 30,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier

SSVUSDT Perpetual 1 10,000 2.00% 5.00% 20 20,000 2.00% 5.00% 20

2 20,000 3.00% 6.66% 15 40,000 3.00% 6.66% 15

3 30,000 5.00% 10.00% 10 60,000 5.00% 10.00% 10

4 Increase by 10,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 20,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier

STARLUSDT Perpetual 1 4,000 0.65% 2.00% 50 10,000 0.65% 2.00% 50

2 8,000 1.00% 2.50% 40 20,000 1.00% 2.50% 40

3 15,000 1.50% 5.00% 20 40,000 1.50% 5.00% 20

4 Increase by 15,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 40,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier

STORJUSDT Perpetual 1 1,000 0.65% 2.00% 50 4,000 0.65% 2.00% 50

2 2,500 1.00% 2.50% 40 8,000 1.00% 2.50% 40

3 5,000 1.50% 5.00% 20 15,000 1.50% 5.00% 20

4 Increase by 5,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 15,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier

SUIUSDT Perpetual 1 30,000 0.65% 2.00% 50 100,000 0.65% 2.00% 50

2 60,000 1.00% 2.50% 40 200,000 1.00% 2.50% 40

3 120,000 1.20% 3.00% 33.33 400,000 1.50% 5.00% 20

4 Increase by 120,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 400,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier

SWEATUSDT Perpetual 1 3,000 0.65% 2.00% 50 1,500 0.65% 2.00% 50

2 6,000 1.00% 2.50% 40 3,000 1.00% 2.50% 40

3 12,000 1.50% 5.00% 20 6,000 1.50% 5.00% 20

4 Increase by 12,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 6,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier

THETAUSD Perpetual 1 400 0.65% 2.00% 50 200 0.65% 2.00% 50

2 800 1.00% 2.50% 40 400 1.00% 2.50% 40

3 1,500 1.50% 5.00% 20 800 1.50% 5.00% 20

4 Increase by 1,500 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 800 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier

TIAUSDT Perpetual 1 4,000 0.65% 2.00% 50 8,000 0.65% 2.00% 50

2 8,000 1.00% 2.50% 40 15,000 1.00% 2.50% 40

3 20,000 1.50% 5.00% 20 30,000 1.50% 5.00% 20

4 Increase by 20,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 30,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier

TONUSDT Perpetual 1 4,000 2.00% 5.00% 20 8,000 2.00% 5.00% 20

2 8,000 3.00% 6.66% 15 16,000 3.00% 6.66% 15

3 12,000 5.00% 10.00% 10 24,000 5.00% 10.00% 10

4 Increase by 4,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 8,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier

UNIUSDT Perpetual 1 4,000 0.65% 2.00% 50 8,000 0.65% 2.00% 50

2 8,000 1.00% 2.50% 40 15,000 1.00% 2.50% 40

3 15,000 1.50% 5.00% 20 30,000 1.50% 5.00% 20

4 Increase by 15,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 30,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier

USTCUSDT Perpetual 1 1,000 0.65% 2.00% 50 4,000 0.65% 2.00% 50

2 4,000 1.00% 2.50% 40 8,000 1.00% 2.50% 40

3 10,000 1.50% 5.00% 20 15,000 1.50% 5.00% 20

4 Increase by 10,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 15,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier

XLMUSDT Perpetual 1 800 0.65% 2.00% 50 1,500 0.65% 2.00% 50

2 1,500 1.00% 2.50% 40 3,000 1.00% 2.50% 40

3 3,000 1.50% 5.00% 20 7,000 1.50% 5.00% 20

4 Increase by 3,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 7,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier

XTZUSDT Perpetual 1 5,000 0.65% 2.00% 50 10,000 0.65% 2.00% 50

2 10,000 1.00% 2.50% 40 20,000 1.00% 2.50% 40

3 20,000 1.50% 5.00% 20 40,000 1.50% 5.00% 20

4 Increase by 20,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 40,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier

YFIIUSDT Perpetual 1 8,000 0.65% 2.00% 50 4,000 0.65% 2.00% 50

2 15,000 1.00% 2.50% 40 8,000 1.00% 2.50% 40

3 30,000 1.50% 5.00% 20 15,000 1.50% 5.00% 20

4 Increase by 30,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 15,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier

ZRXUSDT Perpetual 1 3,000 0.65% 2.00% 50 5,000 0.65% 2.00% 50

2 6,000 1.00% 2.50% 40 10,000 1.00% 2.50% 40

3 12,000 1.50% 5.00% 20 20,000 1.50% 5.00% 20