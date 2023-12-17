Submit Release
Flash News: OKX to adjust position tiers of perpetual swaps and futures

NASSAU, the Bahamas, Dec. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for December 17, 2023.

OKX today announced that it will adjust the position tiers of perpetual swaps and futures at 8:00 am – 10:00 am (UTC) on December 18, 2023 to improve market liquidity and mitigate risks.

Specific adjustment details are as follows:

Contract Tier Before After
Max. amount (Cont) Maintenance margin ratio Min. initial margin ratio Max. leverage Max. amount (Cont) Maintenance margin ratio Min. initial margin ratio Max. leverage
1INCHUSD Perpetual 1 400 0.65%   2.00%   50 200 0.65%   2.00%   50
2 800 1.00%   2.50%   40 400 1.00%   2.50%   40
3 1,500 1.50%   5.00%   20 800 1.50%   5.00%   20
4 Increase by 1,500 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 800 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier
1INCHUSDT Perpetual 1 5,000 0.65%   2.00%   50 25,000 0.65%   2.00%   50
2 12,000 1.00%   2.50%   40 60,000 1.00%   2.50%   40
3 65,000 1.50%   5.00%   20 120,000 1.50%   5.00%   20
4 Increase by 65,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 120,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier
AGIXUSDT Perpetual 1 5,000 2.00%   5.00%   20 10,000 2.00%   5.00%   20
2 15,000 3.00%   6.66%   15 20,000 3.00%   6.66%   15
3 20,000 5.00%   10.00%   10 30,000 5.00%   10.00%   10
4 Increase by 5,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 10,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier
ALGOUSD Perpetual 1 500 0.65%   2.00%   50 250 0.65%   2.00%   50
2 1,000 1.00%   2.50%   40 500 1.00%   2.50%   40
3 2,000 1.50%   5.00%   20 1,000 1.50%   5.00%   20
4 Increase by 2,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 1,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier
ALPHAUSDT Perpetual 1 15,000 0.65%   2.00%   50 50,000 0.65%   2.00%   50
2 30,000 1.00%   2.50%   40 100,000 1.00%   2.50%   40
3 60,000 1.50%   5.00%   20 200,000 1.50%   5.00%   20
4 Increase by 60,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 200,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier
APEUSDT Perpetual 1 7,000 0.65%   2.00%   50 30,000 0.65%   2.00%   50
2 25,000 1.00%   2.50%   40 100,000 1.00%   2.50%   40
3 100,000 1.50%   5.00%   20 500,000 1.50%   5.00%   20
4 Increase by 100,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 500,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier
API3USDT Perpetual 1 1,500 0.65%   2.00%   50 7,000 0.65%   2.00%   50
2 3,000 1.00%   2.50%   40 15,000 1.00%   2.50%   40
3 7,500 1.50%   5.00%   20 30,000 1.50%   5.00%   20
4 Increase by 7,500 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 30,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier
BADGERUSDT Perpetual 1 8,000 0.65%   2.00%   50 20,000 0.65%   2.00%   50
2 15,000 1.00%   2.50%   40 40,000 1.00%   2.50%   40
3 35,000 1.50%   5.00%   20 80,000 1.50%   5.00%   20
4 Increase by 35,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 80,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier
BALUSDT Perpetual 1 6,000 0.65%   2.00%   50 12,000 0.65%   2.00%   50
2 12,000 1.00%   2.50%   40 25,000 1.00%   2.50%   40
3 25,000 1.50%   5.00%   20 40,000 1.50%   5.00%   20
4 Increase by 25,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 40,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier
BANDUSDT Perpetual 1 1,000 0.65%   2.00%   50 5,000 0.65%   2.00%   50
2 4,000 1.00%   2.50%   40 10,000 1.00%   2.50%   40
3 12,000 1.50%   5.00%   20 25,000 1.50%   5.00%   20
4 Increase by 12,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 25,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier
BICOUSDT Perpetual 1 12,000 2.00%   5.00%   20 30,000 2.00%   5.00%   20
2 24,000 3.00%   6.66%   15 60,000 3.00%   6.66%   15
3 36,000 4.00%   8.00%   12.5 90,000 4.00%   8.00%   12.5
4 Increase by 12,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 30,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier
BNBUSDT Perpetual 1 10,000 0.65%   2.00%   50 20,000 0.65%   2.00%   50
2 20,000 1.00%   2.50%   40 40,000 1.00%   2.50%   40
3 40,000 1.50%   5.00%   20 80,000 1.50%   5.00%   20
4 Increase by 40,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 80,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier
BNTUSDT Perpetual 1 800 0.65%   2.00%   50 1,500 0.65%   2.00%   50
2 1,500 1.00%   2.50%   40 3,000 1.00%   2.50%   40
3 3,000 1.50%   5.00%   20 7,000 1.50%   5.00%   20
4 Increase by 3,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 7,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier
BTCUSDC Futures 1 2,500 0.65%   2.00%   50 1,500 0.65%   2.00%   50
2 5,000 1.00%   2.50%   40 2,500 1.00%   2.50%   40
3 10,000 1.50%   5.00%   20 5,000 1.50%   5.00%   20
4 Increase by 10,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 5,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier
BTCUSDC Perpetual 1 15,000 0.65%   2.00%   50 25,000 0.65%   2.00%   50
2 30,000 1.00%   2.50%   40 50,000 1.00%   2.50%   40
3 60,000 1.50%   5.00%   20 100,000 1.50%   5.00%   20
4 Increase by 60,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 100,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier
CELOUSDT Perpetual 1 3,000 0.65%   2.00%   50 15,000 0.65%   2.00%   50
2 10,000 1.00%   2.50%   40 50,000 1.00%   2.50%   40
3 30,000 1.50%   5.00%   20 100,000 1.50%   5.00%   20
4 Increase by 30,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 100,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier
CELUSDT Perpetual 1 500 0.65%   2.00%   50 500 0.65%   2.00%   50
2 2,000 1.00%   2.50%   40 1,000 1.00%   2.50%   40
3 5,000 1.50%   5.00%   20 2,500 1.50%   5.00%   20
4 Increase by 5,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 2,500 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier
CFXUSDT Perpetual 1 12,000 0.65%   2.00%   50 25,000 0.65%   2.00%   50
2 25,000 1.00%   2.50%   40 50,000 1.00%   2.50%   40
3 50,000 1.50%   5.00%   20 100,000 1.50%   5.00%   20
4 Increase by 50,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 100,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier
COREUSDT Perpetual 1 1,200 0.65%   2.00%   50 6,000 0.65%   2.00%   50
2 6,000 1.00%   2.50%   40 30,000 1.00%   2.50%   40
3 15,000 1.50%   5.00%   20 60,000 1.50%   5.00%   20
4 Increase by 15,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 60,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier
CRVUSDT Perpetual 1 25,000 0.65%   2.00%   50 50,000 0.65%   2.00%   50
2 50,000 1.00%   2.50%   40 100,000 1.00%   2.50%   40
3 100,000 1.50%   5.00%   20 200,000 1.50%   5.00%   20
4 Increase by 100,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 200,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier
DOGEUSDT Perpetual 1 1,000 0.65%   2.00%   50 1,500 0.65%   2.00%   50
2 2,000 1.00%   2.50%   40 3,000 1.00%   2.50%   40
3 4,000 1.50%   5.00%   20 6,000 1.50%   5.00%   20
4 Increase by 4,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 6,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier
DYDXUSDT Perpetual 1 7,000 0.65%   2.00%   50 20,000 0.65%   2.00%   50
2 15,000 1.00%   2.50%   40 40,000 1.00%   2.50%   40
3 30,000 1.50%   5.00%   20 80,000 1.50%   5.00%   20
4 Increase by 30,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 80,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier
ETCUSDT Perpetual 1 150 0.65%   2.00%   50 400 0.65%   2.00%   50
2 300 1.00%   2.50%   40 800 1.00%   2.50%   40
3 600 1.50%   5.00%   20 1,500 1.50%   5.00%   20
4 Increase by 600 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 1,500 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier
ETHWUSDT Perpetual 1 10,000 0.65%   2.00%   50 40,000 0.65%   2.00%   50
2 25,000 1.00%   2.50%   40 80,000 1.00%   2.50%   40
3 50,000 1.50%   5.00%   20 150,000 1.50%   5.00%   20
4 Increase by 50,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 150,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier
FETUSDT Perpetual 1 5,000 2.00%   5.00%   20 8,000 2.00%   5.00%   20
2 10,000 3.00%   6.66%   15 16,000 3.00%   6.66%   15
3 15,000 5.00%   10.00%   10 24,000 5.00%   10.00%   10
4 Increase by 5,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 8,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier
FILUSDT Perpetual 1 10,000 0.65%   2.00%   50 50,000 0.65%   2.00%   50
2 20,000 1.00%   2.50%   40 100,000 1.00%   2.50%   40
3 220,000 1.50%   5.00%   20 500,000 1.50%   5.00%   20
4 Increase by 220,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 500,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier
FITFIUSDT Perpetual 1 80,000 2.00%   5.00%   20 200,000 2.00%   5.00%   20
2 160,000 3.00%   6.66%   15 400,000 3.00%   6.66%   15
3 240,000 5.00%   10.00%   10 600,000 5.00%   10.00%   10
4 Increase by 80,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 200,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier
FLMUSDT Perpetual 1 3,000 0.65%   2.00%   50 10,000 0.65%   2.00%   50
2 6,000 1.00%   2.50%   40 20,000 1.00%   2.50%   40
3 12,000 1.50%   5.00%   20 40,000 1.50%   5.00%   20
4 Increase by 12,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 40,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier
FTMUSDT Perpetual 1 5,000 0.65%   2.00%   50 10,000 0.65%   2.00%   50
2 10,000 1.00%   2.50%   40 20,000 1.00%   2.50%   40
3 20,000 1.50%   5.00%   20 40,000 1.50%   5.00%   20
4 Increase by 20,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 40,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier
GALAUSDT Perpetual 1 100,000 0.65%   2.00%   50 250,000 0.65%   2.00%   50
2 200,000 1.00%   2.50%   40 500,000 1.00%   2.50%   40
3 400,000 1.50%   5.00%   20 1,000,000 1.50%   5.00%   20
4 Increase by 400,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 1,000,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier
GASUSDT Perpetual 1 1,000 0.65%   2.00%   50 5,000 0.65%   2.00%   50
2 2,000 1.00%   2.50%   40 10,000 1.00%   2.50%   40
3 4,000 1.50%   5.00%   20 20,000 1.50%   5.00%   20
4 Increase by 4,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 20,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier
GFTUSDT Perpetual 1 2,500 2.00%   5.00%   20 8,000 2.00%   5.00%   20
2 5,000 3.00%   6.66%   15 16,000 3.00%   6.66%   15
3 7,500 5.00%   10.00%   10 24,000 5.00%   10.00%   10
4 Increase by 2,500 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 8,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier
GMTUSDT Perpetual 1 5,000 0.65%   2.00%   50 25,000 0.65%   2.00%   50
2 25,000 1.00%   2.50%   40 120,000 1.00%   2.50%   40
3 50,000 1.50%   5.00%   20 250,000 1.50%   5.00%   20
4 Increase by 50,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 250,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier
INJUSDT Perpetual 1 2,500 0.65%   2.00%   50 5,000 0.65%   2.00%   50
2 5,000 1.00%   2.50%   40 10,000 1.00%   2.50%   40
3 10,000 1.50%   5.00%   20 20,000 1.50%   5.00%   20
4 Increase by 10,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 20,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier
IOTAUSDT Perpetual 1 1,500 0.65%   2.00%   50 4,000 0.65%   2.00%   50
2 3,000 1.00%   2.50%   40 8,000 1.00%   2.50%   40
3 6,000 1.50%   5.00%   20 15,000 1.50%   5.00%   20
4 Increase by 6,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 15,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier
KISHUUSDT Perpetual 1 3,500 2.00%   5.00%   20 10,000 2.00%   5.00%   20
2 7,000 3.00%   6.66%   15 20,000 3.00%   6.66%   15
3 10,500 5.00%   10.00%   10 30,000 5.00%   10.00%   10
4 Increase by 3,500 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 10,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier
KNCUSDT Perpetual 1 5,000 0.65%   2.00%   50 15,000 0.65%   2.00%   50
2 10,000 1.00%   2.50%   40 30,000 1.00%   2.50%   40
3 20,000 1.50%   5.00%   20 60,000 1.50%   5.00%   20
4 Increase by 20,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 60,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier
KSMUSD Perpetual 1 250 0.65%   2.00%   50 100 0.65%   2.00%   50
2 500 1.00%   2.50%   40 250 1.00%   2.50%   40
3 1,000 1.50%   5.00%   20 500 1.50%   5.00%   20
4 Increase by 1,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 500 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier
 


LDOUSDT Perpetual 1 8,000 0.65%   2.00%   50 15,000 0.65%   2.00%   50
2 15,000 1.00%   2.50%   40 30,000 1.00%   2.50%   40
3 30,000 1.50%   5.00%   20 60,000 1.50%   5.00%   20
4 Increase by 30,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 60,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier
LUNAUSDT Perpetual 1 1,500 0.65%   2.00%   50 7,000 0.65%   2.00%   50
2 6,000 1.00%   2.50%   40 30,000 1.00%   2.50%   40
3 15,000 1.50%   5.00%   20 70,000 1.50%   5.00%   20
4 Increase by 15,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 70,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier
LUNCUSDT Perpetual 1 1,500 0.65%   2.00%   50 7,000 0.65%   2.00%   50
2 8,000 1.00%   2.50%   40 30,000 1.00%   2.50%   40
3 20,000 1.50%   5.00%   20 60,000 1.50%   5.00%   20
4 Increase by 20,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 60,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier
MAGICUSDT Perpetual 1 20,000 2.00%   5.00%   20 10,000 0.65%   2.00%   50
2 40,000 3.00%   6.66%   15 20,000 1.00%   2.50%   40
3 60,000 5.00%   10.00%   10 45,000 1.50%   5.00%   20
4 Increase by 20,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier 90000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier
MANAUSD Perpetual 1 500 0.65%   2.00%   50 250 0.65%   2.00%   50
2 1,000 1.00%   2.50%   40 500 1.00%   2.50%   40
3 2,500 1.50%   5.00%   20 1,200 1.50%   5.00%   20
4 Increase by 2,500 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 1,200 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier
MATICUSDT Perpetual 1 5,000 0.65%   2.00%   50 10,000 0.65%   2.00%   50
2 10,000 1.00%   2.50%   40 20,000 1.00%   2.50%   40
3 20,000 1.50%   5.00%   20 40,000 1.50%   5.00%   20
4 Increase by 20,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 40,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier
MEMEUSDT Perpetual 1 5,000 0.65%   2.00%   50 10,000 0.65%   2.00%   50
2 10,000 1.00%   2.50%   40 20,000 1.00%   2.50%   40
3 20,000 1.50%   5.00%   20 40,000 1.50%   5.00%   20
4 Increase by 20,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 40,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier
MINAUSDT Perpetual 1 2,500 0.65%   2.00%   50 12,000 0.65%   2.00%   50
2 5,000 1.00%   2.50%   40 25,000 1.00%   2.50%   40
3 20,000 1.50%   5.00%   20 100,000 1.50%   5.00%   20
4 Increase by 20,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 100,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier
NEARUSDT Perpetual 1 150 0.65%   2.00%   50 700 0.65%   2.00%   50
2 800 1.00%   2.50%   40 4,000 1.00%   2.50%   40
3 3,000 1.50%   5.00%   20 8,000 1.50%   5.00%   20
4 Increase by 3,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 8,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier
NEOUSD Perpetual 1 800 0.65%   2.00%   50 400 0.65%   2.00%   50
2 1,500 1.00%   2.50%   40 800 1.00%   2.50%   40
3 3,000 1.50%   5.00%   20 1,500 1.50%   5.00%   20
4 Increase by 3,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 1,500 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier
OMGUSDT Perpetual 1 1,500 0.65%   2.00%   50 7,000 0.65%   2.00%   50
2 3,000 1.00%   2.50%   40 15,000 1.00%   2.50%   40
3 10,000 1.50%   5.00%   20 40,000 1.50%   5.00%   20
4 Increase by 10,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 40,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier
PEPEUSDT Perpetual 1 2,000 0.65%   2.00%   50 3,000 0.65%   2.00%   50
2 4,000 1.00%   2.50%   40 6,000 1.00%   2.50%   40
3 8,000 1.20%   3.00%   33.33 12,000 1.50%   5.00%   20
4 Increase by 8,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 12,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier
PERPUSDT Perpetual 1 500 0.65%   2.00%   50 2,500 0.65%   2.00%   50
2 2,000 1.00%   2.50%   40 10,000 1.00%   2.50%   40
3 10,000 1.50%   5.00%   20 30,000 1.50%   5.00%   20
4 Increase by 10,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 30,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier
PYTHUSDT Perpetual 1 1,500 0.65%   2.00%   50 2,500 0.65%   2.00%   50
2 2,500 1.00%   2.50%   40 5,000 1.00%   2.50%   40
3 5,000 1.50%   5.00%   20 10,000 1.50%   5.00%   20
4 Increase by 5,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 10,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier
RACAUSDT Perpetual 1 4,000 0.65%   2.00%   50 2,000 0.65%   2.00%   50
2 8,000 1.00%   2.50%   40 4,000 1.00%   2.50%   40
3 15,000 1.50%   5.00%   20 8,000 1.50%   5.00%   20
4 Increase by 15,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 8,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier
RDNTUSDT Perpetual 1 200 0.65%   2.00%   50 1,000 0.65%   2.00%   50
2 1,000 1.00%   2.50%   40 5,000 1.00%   2.50%   40
3 4,000 1.50%   5.00%   20 15,000 1.50%   5.00%   20
4 Increase by 4,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 15,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier
RENUSDT Perpetual 1 2,000 0.65%   2.00%   50 10,000 0.65%   2.00%   50
2 10,000 1.00%   2.50%   40 20,000 1.00%   2.50%   40
3 20,000 1.50%   5.00%   20 40,000 1.50%   5.00%   20
4 Increase by 20,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 40,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier
RNDRUSDT Perpetual 1 10,000 2.00%   5.00%   20 4,000 0.65%   2.00%   50
2 20,000 3.00%   6.66%   15 8,000 1.00%   2.50%   40
3 35,000 5.00%   10.00%   10 15,000 1.50%   5.00%   20
4 Increase by 10,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier 30000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier
SLPUSDT Perpetual 1 400,000 2.00%   5.00%   20 1,000,000 2.00%   5.00%   20
2 800,000 3.00%   6.66%   15 2,000,000 3.00%   6.66%   15
3 1,200,000 5.00%   10.00%   10 3,000,000 5.00%   10.00%   10
4 Increase by 400,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 1,000,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier
SNXUSDT Perpetual 1 1,500 0.65%   2.00%   50 7,000 0.65%   2.00%   50
2 3,000 1.00%   2.50%   40 15,000 1.00%   2.50%   40
3 20,000 1.50%   5.00%   20 30,000 1.50%   5.00%   20
4 Increase by 20,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 30,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier
SSVUSDT Perpetual 1 10,000 2.00%   5.00%   20 20,000 2.00%   5.00%   20
2 20,000 3.00%   6.66%   15 40,000 3.00%   6.66%   15
3 30,000 5.00%   10.00%   10 60,000 5.00%   10.00%   10
4 Increase by 10,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 20,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier
STARLUSDT Perpetual 1 4,000 0.65%   2.00%   50 10,000 0.65%   2.00%   50
2 8,000 1.00%   2.50%   40 20,000 1.00%   2.50%   40
3 15,000 1.50%   5.00%   20 40,000 1.50%   5.00%   20
4 Increase by 15,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 40,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier
STORJUSDT Perpetual 1 1,000 0.65%   2.00%   50 4,000 0.65%   2.00%   50
2 2,500 1.00%   2.50%   40 8,000 1.00%   2.50%   40
3 5,000 1.50%   5.00%   20 15,000 1.50%   5.00%   20
4 Increase by 5,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 15,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier
SUIUSDT Perpetual 1 30,000 0.65%   2.00%   50 100,000 0.65%   2.00%   50
2 60,000 1.00%   2.50%   40 200,000 1.00%   2.50%   40
3 120,000 1.20%   3.00%   33.33 400,000 1.50%   5.00%   20
4 Increase by 120,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 400,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier
SWEATUSDT Perpetual 1 3,000 0.65%   2.00%   50 1,500 0.65%   2.00%   50
2 6,000 1.00%   2.50%   40 3,000 1.00%   2.50%   40
3 12,000 1.50%   5.00%   20 6,000 1.50%   5.00%   20
4 Increase by 12,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 6,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier
THETAUSD Perpetual 1 400 0.65%   2.00%   50 200 0.65%   2.00%   50
2 800 1.00%   2.50%   40 400 1.00%   2.50%   40
3 1,500 1.50%   5.00%   20 800 1.50%   5.00%   20
4 Increase by 1,500 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 800 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier
TIAUSDT Perpetual 1 4,000 0.65%   2.00%   50 8,000 0.65%   2.00%   50
2 8,000 1.00%   2.50%   40 15,000 1.00%   2.50%   40
3 20,000 1.50%   5.00%   20 30,000 1.50%   5.00%   20
4 Increase by 20,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 30,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier
TONUSDT Perpetual 1 4,000 2.00%   5.00%   20 8,000 2.00%   5.00%   20
2 8,000 3.00%   6.66%   15 16,000 3.00%   6.66%   15
3 12,000 5.00%   10.00%   10 24,000 5.00%   10.00%   10
4 Increase by 4,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 8,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier
UNIUSDT Perpetual 1 4,000 0.65%   2.00%   50 8,000 0.65%   2.00%   50
2 8,000 1.00%   2.50%   40 15,000 1.00%   2.50%   40
3 15,000 1.50%   5.00%   20 30,000 1.50%   5.00%   20
4 Increase by 15,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 30,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier
USTCUSDT Perpetual 1 1,000 0.65%   2.00%   50 4,000 0.65%   2.00%   50
2 4,000 1.00%   2.50%   40 8,000 1.00%   2.50%   40
3 10,000 1.50%   5.00%   20 15,000 1.50%   5.00%   20
4 Increase by 10,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 15,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier
XLMUSDT Perpetual 1 800 0.65%   2.00%   50 1,500 0.65%   2.00%   50
2 1,500 1.00%   2.50%   40 3,000 1.00%   2.50%   40
3 3,000 1.50%   5.00%   20 7,000 1.50%   5.00%   20
4 Increase by 3,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 7,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier
XTZUSDT Perpetual 1 5,000 0.65%   2.00%   50 10,000 0.65%   2.00%   50
2 10,000 1.00%   2.50%   40 20,000 1.00%   2.50%   40
3 20,000 1.50%   5.00%   20 40,000 1.50%   5.00%   20
4 Increase by 20,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 40,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier
YFIIUSDT Perpetual 1 8,000 0.65%   2.00%   50 4,000 0.65%   2.00%   50
2 15,000 1.00%   2.50%   40 8,000 1.00%   2.50%   40
3 30,000 1.50%   5.00%   20 15,000 1.50%   5.00%   20
4 Increase by 30,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 15,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier
ZRXUSDT Perpetual 1 3,000 0.65%   2.00%   50 5,000 0.65%   2.00%   50
2 6,000 1.00%   2.50%   40 10,000 1.00%   2.50%   40
3 12,000 1.50%   5.00%   20 20,000 1.50%   5.00%   20
4 Increase by 12,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier Increase by 20,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier
 

Risk disclaimer
Users' maintenance margin ratio may increase because of tier adjustments and market volatility. To prevent forced liquidations caused by these adjustments, users are encouraged to decrease leverage by either increasing margins or closing positions.

Risk warning: The foregoing overview and information, some of which may be provided by third parties and not OKX, are for informational and educational purposes only. OKX does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any information contained herein and such information does not constitute any representation, warranty nor any financial, investment or other form of advice by OKX. Such information may not be suitable for all persons; it should not be relied upon in connection with a particular investor's trading; and, is not intended to be, nor should be construed as, an offer, recommendation or solicitation. Such information is also not intended for persons who reside in jurisdictions where providing such information would violate the laws or regulations of such jurisdiction. Digital assets are highly speculative and subject to high volatility, may become illiquid at any time, and that investors may lose the entire value of their investment. Before trading any digital asset, you should do your own research and evaluate your risk appetite. OKX is not responsible for any losses which you may incur from trading digital assets. Please refer to Terms of Service and Risk & Compliance Disclosure for more information.

For any inquiries regarding this adjustment, please feel free to contact us via the OKX Telegram group or the Support Center.

For further information, please contact:
Media@okx.com

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

