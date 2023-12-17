NATIONAL PEOPLE’S CONGRESS DELEGATION MET WITH PM SOGAVARE

Prime Minister Honorable Manasseh Sogavare MP has received a courtesy call from a delegation of the National People’s Congress (NPC) of the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

The delegation is led by honorable Duan Chunhua who is both a member of the standing committee of the NPC and the vice chairman of the Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee, NPC.

Honorable Chunhua congratulated Prime Minister Sogavare on the successful hosting of the Pacific Games, and stated it is a mark of strong leadership.

The honorable Chunhua spoke extensively about PRC’s stand to cooperate with Solomon Islands in the area of Agriculture.

Chunhua affirmed that China’s rich experience and knowledge in agriculture can be shared to positively impact the lives of Solomon Islanders.

Prime Minister Sogavare reiterated that agriculture is the backbone of Solomon Islands.

The Prime Minister assured the visiting delegation that Solomon Islands will continue to strengthen the relationship and cooperation with China in the area of agriculture.

He also acknowledged the support PRC provided to Solomon Islands since the two countries established bilateral relations four years ago.

The Prime Minister said Solomon Islands is indebted to the government and people of China for their continuous generous support.

PM Sogavare making a point to Honorable Duan Chunhua of NPC standing Committee and Vice Chairman of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, NPC.

OPMC Press