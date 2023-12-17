Police arrest seven suspects for brewing kwaso in Honiara

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) at the Honiara City have arrested seven suspects during a kwaso (homebrew) raid at Tuvaruvu and Burns Creek on 13 December 2023.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Honiara City, Chief Superintendent Jimson Robo says, “The suspects were charged for restriction on making liquor contrary to section 50 (2) of the Liquor Act.”

PPC Robo says, “The team have confiscated containers filled with kwaso that are estimated to be around $6,000 street value and many other brewing utensils that will be kept as exhibits when they appear before the Honiara Central Magistrates’ Court on 8 January 2024.”

“We have managed to successfully execute the raid because of community support. Your police, RSIPF appreciate your continuous support in making sure we have the right information on location to raid and deal with such activity in our communities,” says Chief Superintendent Robo.

The team that conducts the kwaso raid consist of shift officers who had their days off. These officers are from White River, Central and Naha Police Station. They were teamed up with the Central Response Unit and a team of the Solomons’ International Assistance Force (SIAF).

RSIPF Press