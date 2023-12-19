James Lay's "The Other Side of Infinity" Picked up for World Wide Release by House of Film, to Premiere at Cannes 2024

Fire From The Heart- Writer Director Composer James Lay

James Lay's "The Other Side of Infinity" Picked up by House of Film(known for Oscar Winners) to Premiere at Cannes 2024

"Great story, fascinating characters, exceptional writing, impeccable directing all paired with fabulous music" says HoF's CEO Ava B regarding The Other Side of Infinity".” — Ava B

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Los Angeles based Distribution Company with offices in London, Rome and New York has confirmed that it recently acquired the James Lay helmed stylish high concept Sci Fi thriller about the last day of the sun, "The Other Side of Infinity" for world wide distribution. "Great story, fascinating characters, exceptional writing, impeccable directing all paired with fabulous music" says HoF's CEO Ava B regarding The Other Side of Infinity, "Out of 137 films our company has acquired The Other Side of Infinity is one of my top ten favorite films". Speaking with Producer Jason Wolf he had this to say, "James has Fire in his heart as an authentic soul on this planet with a fierce sense of guardianship and integrity. I knew that this film would do best with a very savvy President of a Distribution Company with more of a European focus on the quality and content of the film, this is a nuanced film with an observational perspective on amoral choices and behaviors in life, this is not a simple American shove popcorn down your throat kind of film, this is a complex film with some very strong messaging in it and some very large philosophical moments for the characters looking at themselves recognizing the choices they've made have led them to the edge of their existence".

Writer Director James Lay, an accomplished Musician/Engineer, Winner of the Los Angeles Music Awards Competing against Michael Jackson's and Led Zeppelin's Producers for his work with Phil Spector's wife Rachelle, also took on the score for the film. A Professor for the largest private art and design University in the country for the Masters in Film Program, Lay is the Great Nephew of Pulitzer Prize Winning Poet Robert Peter Tristram Coffin. Lay delivers a clear and powerful message wrapped in a complex book ended narrative with the use of a voice of god dark sarcastic observational sense of humor. The film is slated to Premiere at the Cannes Film Market in May 2024. A long career as a top supervising sound editor and rerecording mixer, Lay has some impressive credits on imdb.com with names like Brad Pitt, Francis Ford Coppola, Michael Mann and the cult horror favorite "Jeepers Creepers.

You can view the Official Trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YIBBAcSZGbQ

For interview request with Writer Director Composer James Lay please contact manager Michael Weinberg at: MichaelWeinbergmgmt@gmail.com

For Acquisition inquiries contact: House of Film at DISTRIBUTION@HOUSEOFFILM.NET

