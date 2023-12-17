More FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers Open the Week of Dec. 18; Holiday Closures for All Centers

CHICAGO –Three more temporary FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers will open the week of Dec. 18 to help Cook County disaster survivors kickstart their recovery after the Sept. 17-18 severe storms and flooding. The centers will open in Harvey, South Holland and South Shore (see below for addresses and hours).

Additionally, all Disaster Recovery Centers will be closed Saturday, Sunday and Monday Dec. 23-25 and Dec. 30–Jan. 1.

Specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will be at the centers to help survivors apply for federal disaster assistance, upload documents, and learn about ways to make their property more disaster resistant. To find the center nearest you, visit FEMA’s DRC Locator .

Temporary Disaster Recovery Centers will open in the following locations:

South Holland

South Holland Public Works ​

155 W. 162nd​ St.

South Holland, IL 60473

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily*

Opens Monday, Dec. 18

*Closed temporarily Saturday, Sunday and Monday Dec. 23-25

Closes permanently Friday, Dec. 29

South Shore

Chicago Public Library - South Shore Branch ​

2505 E. 73rd St.

Chicago, IL 60649

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily**

Opens Tuesday, Dec. 19

**Closed temporarily Saturday, Sunday and Monday Dec. 23-25

Closes permanently Friday, Dec. 29

Harvey

Thornton Township High School, District 205

Building T107

249 E. 151st St.

Harvey, IL 60426

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily***

Opens Thursday, Dec. 21

***Closed temporarily Saturday, Sunday and Monday Dec. 23-25

Closes permanently Friday, Dec. 29

Assistance and translated materials are available in languages other than English, including American sign language. Disaster Recovery Center locations are chosen for their accessibility, with the goal of reaching as many people as possible.

You don’t need to visit a Disaster Recovery Center to apply for FEMA assistance. To apply without visiting a center, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA App . If you use a relay service such as video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply.

For even more information about the disaster recovery operation in Illinois, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4749 . The deadline to register for FEMA assistance is January 19, 2024.



