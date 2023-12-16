When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: December 16, 2023 FDA Publish Date: December 16, 2023 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared milk and soy Company Name: Eban’s Bakehouse Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Eban’s Bakehouse is recalling all of its Sweet Indulgences cookie bites, packaged in 12-count, 11.85 oz boxes, due to undeclared milk and soy allergens. The recall is limited to the 12-count multi-pack cookie bites. The traditional 2 oz cookies are not included in the recall.

This recall has been initiated due to the ingredient label not stating milk and soy as allergens.

The cookie bites being recalled include:

Brown Butter Honey Pistachio

Lemon Shortbread

Brown Butter Snickerdoodle

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chunk

Chocolate Chili Coffee Coconut

Turtle Brownie

Product was available from 1/30/2023-12/13/2023 through:

The labeling issue was discovered during a routine inspection conducted by the Ohio Department of Agriculture. There have been no reports of illness involving the products addressed in this recall; however, people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk or soy run the risk of a serious or life threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product. Individuals exhibiting signs of an allergic reaction should seek medical attention immediately.

Consumers with a milk or soy allergy or sensitivity who have purchased the affected products should dispose of it and contact Eban’s Bakehouse for a refund. Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Sarah Farley at 513-409-3226 or email info@ebansbakehouse.com.