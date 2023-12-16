COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.Read Announcement View Product Photos
Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
-
- FDA Publish Date:
-
- Product Type:
- Food & Beverages
- Reason for Announcement:
-
Recall Reason Description
Undeclared milk and soy
- Company Name:
- Eban’s Bakehouse
- Brand Name:
-
Brand Name(s)
- Product Description:
-
Product Description
Company Announcement
Eban’s Bakehouse is recalling all of its Sweet Indulgences cookie bites, packaged in 12-count, 11.85 oz boxes, due to undeclared milk and soy allergens. The recall is limited to the 12-count multi-pack cookie bites. The traditional 2 oz cookies are not included in the recall.
This recall has been initiated due to the ingredient label not stating milk and soy as allergens.
The cookie bites being recalled include:
- Brown Butter Honey Pistachio
- Lemon Shortbread
- Brown Butter Snickerdoodle
- Peanut Butter Chocolate Chunk
- Chocolate Chili Coffee Coconut
- Turtle Brownie
Product was available from 1/30/2023-12/13/2023 through:
The labeling issue was discovered during a routine inspection conducted by the Ohio Department of Agriculture. There have been no reports of illness involving the products addressed in this recall; however, people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk or soy run the risk of a serious or life threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product. Individuals exhibiting signs of an allergic reaction should seek medical attention immediately.
Consumers with a milk or soy allergy or sensitivity who have purchased the affected products should dispose of it and contact Eban’s Bakehouse for a refund. Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Sarah Farley at 513-409-3226 or email info@ebansbakehouse.com.