U.S. Enterprise Agile Transformation Services Market Size to Generate USD 18,189.32 Million, growing at a CAGR of 40.5%

U.S. Enterprise Agile Transformation Services Market

An agile transformation service helps enterprises to sustain the intense competition in the market and the threat of market disruption by advances in technology

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "U.S. Enterprise Agile Transformation Services Market by Methodology, Service Type, Organization Size, and Industry Vertical: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026," the U.S. enterprise agile transformation services market size was valued at $4,915.43 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $18,189.32 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 17.9% from 2019 to 2026.

The expansion of the U.S. market for enterprise agile transformation services can be attributed to the increasing demand for expedited product development, the dynamic nature of business requirements, and the growing emphasis on improved communication and collaboration among businesses. Additionally, the shift from conventional transformation approaches to agile transformation is a significant driver for the growth of the U.S. enterprise agile transformation services market.

The adoption of agile transformation is propelled by various advantages, including cost reduction, enhanced flexibility, faster time to release, improved predictability and quality, and early detection of risks. Despite these benefits, challenges related to the adoption of agile transformation, such as structural and architectural complexities, are anticipated to impede the growth of the U.S. enterprise agile transformation services market.

Moreover, the anticipated growth in the Big Data-driven complex landscape is poised to create significant market expansion opportunities during the forecast period through the application of agile approaches. Additionally, the transformative impact of agile methodologies is reshaping traditional business practices, ensuring organizations are well-equipped for the era of digitalization. The adaptable framework of agile methodologies enables continuous adaptation to evolving external competition, internal factors, industry trends, and emerging technologies.

In 2018, the scrum segment dominated the overall U.S. enterprise agile transformation services market, a trend expected to persist throughout the forecast period. This dominance is attributed to the increasing demand for effective management of team structures and tasks. Moreover, the custom hybrid segment is projected to experience rapid growth in the forecast period.

The U.S. enterprise agile transformation services market experienced its highest share in the Western region in 2018, and this dominance is expected to persist throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to the significant presence of major market players within the country. Furthermore, the market share in this region is bolstered by an increased demand for agile transformation services from small-scale industries.

Additionally, the Southwestern U.S. is poised to achieve the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the proliferation of small-scale enterprises and start-ups incorporating DevOps and core technical practices in their operations. The region is also expected to see a rise in awareness about agile transformation services, coupled with an increased need for skillful resource reallocation, further propelling the U.S. enterprise agile transformation services market.

Leading Market Players:

➢ Accenture Plc.

➢ Agile Sparks Broadcom Inc.

➢ Endava Plc

➢ Hexaware Technologies Limited

➢ International Business Machines Corporation

➢ LeadingAgile

➢ Symphony Solutions

➢ Xebia Group

➢ Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

The report analyzes these key players in the global U.S. Enterprise Agile Transformation Services Market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

