Rolf Rheinschmidt: If Love Could Have Saved Him, He Would Have Lived Forever

In Memory of

Rolf Rheinschmidt

6/2/1937 – 11/15/2023

It is with great sadness that our family needs to share with you, that Rolf Rheinschmidt, 86 years old, passed away on November 15, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Hospital, after a long illness. His wife and sons were with him.

Rolf was born and raised in the town of Riegel, Germany, to his parents Karl and Johanna Rheinschmidt.

Rolf’s life was too full to even try to tell his whole story of his world travels, life experiences and adventures, while living, traveling and working around the world. Only he could tell these stories in a way that made his life more meaningful, and full of life’s lessons. Rolf shared his experiences throughout his very busy and productive life. He started his trade, working with food, as a butcher’s apprentice, at the young age of 13. Then with the help of his grandfather, knowing that being a butcher was not what Rolf really wanted to do. Rolf’s grandfather did get him transferred to work as an apprentice, to work and learn from chefs, in the Art of Cooking and Serving food, when he was Just 14 years old.

After 3 years, he completed his apprenticeship at 17 years old and continued to work and learn as a chef in restaurants in Germany, until his cousin filled out an application for him, to work at a resort in Canada. He got the job at around 20 years old and soon he and a close friend, another young chef, immigrated to Canada. They Boarded a Greek liner, a ship called The Arcadia, to cross the ocean to the Port of Montreal, on the Eastern coast of Canada. Then they took a train across Canada, to Victoria, BC. When the Head chef, their new boss, picked them up at the train station, to drive them to their new job, at a resort restaurant, He soon found out, that Rolf did not speak English.

Then his new Boss gave Rolf, 1 week to learn the language, or he would send him right back to Germany. Rolf was determined to stay, so worked hard and learned as much English as he needed, to know the menu and keep his job as a chef and stay in Canada. After a short time, Rolf telling his story, describing just how cold it was, that they worked and saved enough money, to immigrate to the United States. Soon they were working as chefs in New York, until they saved enough money to move down to warm, sunny Florida, where he finally loved the climate and again working and learning from great chefs along their way.

After working in sunny Florida awhile, they decided to drive across the United States to San Francisco, California, where some friends they met and worked with in Canada, now worked.

Rolf worked as a chef in San Francisco, until he got a Job on the American owned, first class only, Luxury World Cruise liner, the SS Roosevelt, where he started as a Sous Chef, (assistant), to the Executive Chef on that Ship. He accomplished all this by the time he was 24 years old. In no time, he was to become one of the youngest Executive Chefs on a World Cruise ship. At just 25 years old he was creating menus and exotic ways to serve food as well as ordering and supplying all the food, ingredients and supplies from around the world. As Executive Chef he oversaw the food preparations, of over 60 cooks and bakers. He did this for 6 years, serving over 4 meals a day for 90 days, creating a different menu every day, for these World cruises. Stopping at 28 ports around the world, on each 3 month cruise. Rolf made sure to learn the Art of cooking and serving exotic dishes from all the countries they visited while working on the ship, by making sure to personally get off at every port, to find the best restaurants and the most experienced chefs, to learn and prepare the native menus and buy the best, fresh ingredients along their way.

He circled the World at least 20 times during his 6 years working on the SS Roosevelt. After he came back from working on the ship, He decided to return to Germany with His Brother Martin, and Martin’s wife Donna. Martin had immigrated to the United States and had also worked in Restaurants in the San Francisco area, before and during Rolf’s time, working on the SS Roosevelt. Martin met his wife, Donna, during this time. When Rolf came back to San Francisco, they all decided to move back to Germany, where Rolf helped his 2 Brothers and their wives, start a restaurant. After That was a success, Rolf missed and decided to move back to the San Francisco area and worked as an executive chef at The Jack Tar Hotel and the Olympic club. During this time, He met and married his first wife, Monique, Aug 8, 1972. Their first son, Stefan, was born in 1973. When Stefan was still a baby, Rolf and his new family moved to Switzerland, to be near Monique’s family, where Rolf ran a small restaurant, then Gerry was born in 1975, in Switzerland.

When Gerry was just an infant, they decided to move back to San Francisco Bay area where Rolf continued working as an executive chef, at the Olympic Club until he decided to move to Santa Rosa, where he opened a restaurant called, The Black Forest Inn. He sold that restaurant and their home around 1982, After they decided to move to Northern California, North of Orick. They bought a small motel on highway 101 and soon Rolf decided to change a room into a small Café, called Rolf’s Park Café in 1983. His intent was to serve their motel customers, but with word of mouth, and stories about Rolf’s great food, Rolf’s Park Café, soon grew and they were serving travelers, that came from all over the world. During this time, early 90’s, He bought a restaurant at the Arcata Airport, called the Silver Lining, after remodeling and making it a success, he Sold it, and continued Running his Rolf’s Park Café.

Rolf’s wife, Monique died in 1992. Soon his boys were out of high school and went to Germany, near their Uncle Martin, to go to Restaurant and Hotel Management school. They were gone 3 years, then came back around 1995 and helped their father, run and expand, Rolfs Park Café, father and sons.

Rolf married his current wife, JoEmma, on January 12, 2000, while continuing to work in his café until 2004 when they closed and he retired.

Rolf was so much more than just a great chef, and these were but a few of the lifetime of accomplishments, with so many awards, celebrations and recognition of the many experiences and proud moments of his life. After he retired, he was always busy, doing all the things he loved, hunting and fishing with his sons, spending time with his wife and working on his many ideas and projects in their home, wanting that Old World feeling. He would always enjoy working in his many gardens, especially in Willow Creek, where he could enjoy the nice warm sun. He also loved to go on long rides to explore all the beautiful places around Northern California or hanging out with his grandchildren, telling stories and teaching some to cook, or getting them to taste different foods, at least just once, or sharing his many stories and life lessons.

His proudest and best accomplishments, I know, were his 2 sons, Stefan and Gerry, as well as his life traveling and working around the world.

Rolf’s light will always shine Bright to those who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his wife, JoEmma Eanni, of almost 24 years.

His Son Stefan Rheinschmidt, Stefan’s two children, Rolf’s Grandchildren, Shoni and Cody.

His son Gerry Rheinschmidt, and Gerry’s two children, Rolf’s Grandchildren, Michelle and Alexander.

He is also survived by his children by marriage, Nancy Boyd, and her 4 boys, who called him grandpa, Nicholas, Elijah, Jaxon, and Bo. Kenny Boyd, and his children, Mariah, Logan and Karli. Sheanna Eanni-Hess and her children Sophia and Arthur, who also called him Grandpa.

And his Great Grandchildren, Nancy’s oldest son, Nicholas’s children, Hazel Mae and Elijah.

He was preceded in death by his Parents, Karl and Johanna Rheinschmidt,

his wife, and mother of his 2 sons, Monique Rheinschmidt, his brother Peter Rheinschmidt, his brother Martin Rheinschmidt, and Martin’s wife, Donna.

There will be a celebration of Rolf’s Life, soon, with his close family, sharing all our memories, stories and what we know of the stories he shared, of his many adventures from around the World. All this and so much more, that did make him known, as a World-Famous Chef.

If you want to remember Rolf, Maybe, you could plant a tree or several trees, especially since so much of California’s Beautiful Forest, have been destroyed by Wild? Fires. Or think of Rolf, when you plant a garden, flowers, or anything green, that Grows native to your area. We will Always remember Rolf, because of all those trees, fruit trees and Gardens, he planted throughout the years, not just in his own yard. Rolf shared So many fruit trees, and the fruit, we still enjoy. Please think of him, if you just plant Your Own Garden, for your own food, knowing there will always be more to share… He always shared. Rolf continued planting Gardens, full of his favorite vegetables knowing the Bears, Deer, squirrels, raccoons or other wild creatures, will eat most of it. Then He would do it all over again the next year, with no added high fences, or barriers, he would say, its OK, the Deer need to eat too and yes, there would always be a little left over for family, friends and neighbors.

Remember to Help a friend, or stranger in need, with no second thoughts or fanfare, just between you and your God, Your higher spirit with No regrets.

If Love Could have saved Rolf, he would have lived Forever and he tried very Hard.