Leadership Redwood Coast Opens Applications for Second Year of Transformative Regional Fellowship

Press release from the Leadership Redwood Coast:

Leadership Redwood Coast (LRC), a dynamic five-month regional leadership fellowship, proudly announces the opening of applications for its second year. Launched last year by Arcata Economic Development Corporation, LRC is now housed under the Redwood Coast Chamber Foundation, an affiliate of the Greater Eureka Chamber of Commerce.

LRC, led by Nancy Olson, CEO of the Greater Eureka Chamber, and Allie Jones, owner of Illuminated Marketing, serves as a crucial platform for empowering diverse individuals throughout Humboldt, Del Norte, and adjacent Tribal lands. The program equips participants with the essential tools, connections, and insights needed to effect equitable and innovative change within their communities and across the region.

In 2023, the inaugural fellowship deepened their understanding of our region’s most significant issues and assets and grew their leadership through the lens of our local economy. Through robust leadership skill development, conversations with over 70 leaders from throughout the county, and monthly excursions throughout the two counties and tribal lands, LRC fellows got a first-hand look at how to effect change here on the Redwood Coast.

As one LRC graduate put it, “This program is a prerequisite for effective inclusive leadership on the North Coast. The exposure to issues and perspectives in this program will be invaluable.” Another participant reflected, “Being put in a room with folks who are all eager to learn more about our region, and are all working towards a more inclusive, equitable society is a breath of fresh air.”

The program, now in its second year, continues to be a transformative experience for leaders in the making. Applications for the upcoming fellowship are open until Friday, January 19th, 2024. Interested individuals are encouraged to register for informational sessions on the program’s website, scheduled for Wednesday, December 20th, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM, and Tuesday, January 9th, from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

Reflecting on the success of the first year, Olson expressed, “Last year’s response exceeded our expectations, and we are thrilled to build upon that success in the coming year. LRC is not just a program; it’s a catalyst for positive change and collaboration.”

To learn more about the Leadership Redwood Coast program and to submit applications, please visit Leadershiprc.org.