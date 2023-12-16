Submit Release
News Search

There were 908 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,909 in the last 365 days.

Suspects and Vehicle Sought in a Burglary of a Business in Northeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District are seeking suspects and a vehicle in reference to a business that was burglarized in the 300 block of Eastern Avenue, Northeast.

 

On Saturday, December 9, 2023, at approximately 10:35 p.m., the suspects forcibly entered a business and took property then fled the scene.

 

The suspects and the suspects’ vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/qQM5pX2bbcg

 

Anyone who can identify these suspects and/or this vehicle or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

 

CCN: 23200206

You just read:

Suspects and Vehicle Sought in a Burglary of a Business in Northeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more