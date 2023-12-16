Suspects and Vehicle Sought in a Burglary of a Business in Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District are seeking suspects and a vehicle in reference to a business that was burglarized in the 300 block of Eastern Avenue, Northeast.

On Saturday, December 9, 2023, at approximately 10:35 p.m., the suspects forcibly entered a business and took property then fled the scene.

The suspects and the suspects’ vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/qQM5pX2bbcg

Anyone who can identify these suspects and/or this vehicle or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 23200206