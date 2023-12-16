SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS/DUI CRASH/ TOWN OF WOODFORD

STATE OF VERMONT

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH





CASE#: 23B3005446

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Justin Walker

STATION: Shaftsbury Field Station

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421





DATE/TIME: 12/15/23 @ 0052 hours

STREET: Burgess Road

TOWN: Woodford

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Gore Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: Cold, Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: dry, free of debris and hazards





VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Michelle Snow

AGE: 45

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT





VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge

VEHICLE MODEL: Durango

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Contact damage to grill, front bumper, hood, front wheel

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A





















SUMMARY OF CRASH:





On 12/15/23 at approximately 0052 hours Vermont State Police were dispatched to the area of the Gore Road and Burgess Road intersection for what originally came in as a request for assistance. The caller, Michelle Snow had reported having been dropped off on the side of the road and was asking for assistance. She had reported her vehicle was stolen and she was trying to get home to Pownal.





Officers from the Bennington Police Department and Troopers from the Shaftsbury Barracks arrived in the area and located Snow on Burgess Road, near the beginning of Stage Coach Road. Snow was initially transported to the Bennington Police Department to be medically evaluated by the Bennington Rescue Squad, as it appeared she had been out in the cold temperatures for some time.





During interaction with Snow, Sgt Justin Walker observed signs of impairment and also detected several inconsistencies with her statements what exactly occurred. Sgt Walker and Officers from the Bennington Police Department went back to the area where Snow was located and found evidence of a motor vehicle crash near the intersection of Gore Road and Burgess Road. Soon, a vehicle registered to Snow was located behind a private building, at rest against several trees. The vehicle, a 2020 Dodge Durango, had sustained moderate damage to the front end and one of the front wheels. It was found that the vehicle had also struck 2 stone walls, and a decorative fence, causing damage to all 3.





Evidence at the scene indicated Snow was the only occupant of the vehicle. Sgt Walker subsequently returned to the Bennington Police Department and processed Snow for DUI. Snow was later issued a citation to appear in Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer to the charge of DUI #2.









Vermont Civil Violation Complaint ______________ T23 VSA _______

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Bennington Criminal Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/08/2024 @ 0815 hours













