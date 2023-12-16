SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS/DUI CRASH/ TOWN OF WOODFORD
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23B3005446
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Justin Walker
STATION: Shaftsbury Field Station
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 12/15/23 @ 0052 hours
STREET: Burgess Road
TOWN: Woodford
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Gore Road
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:
WEATHER: Cold, Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: dry, free of debris and hazards
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Michelle Snow
AGE: 45
SEAT BELT? Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge
VEHICLE MODEL: Durango
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Contact damage to grill, front bumper, hood, front wheel
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 12/15/23 at approximately 0052 hours Vermont State Police were dispatched to the area of the Gore Road and Burgess Road intersection for what originally came in as a request for assistance. The caller, Michelle Snow had reported having been dropped off on the side of the road and was asking for assistance. She had reported her vehicle was stolen and she was trying to get home to Pownal.
Officers from the Bennington Police Department and Troopers from the Shaftsbury Barracks arrived in the area and located Snow on Burgess Road, near the beginning of Stage Coach Road. Snow was initially transported to the Bennington Police Department to be medically evaluated by the Bennington Rescue Squad, as it appeared she had been out in the cold temperatures for some time.
During interaction with Snow, Sgt Justin Walker observed signs of impairment and also detected several inconsistencies with her statements what exactly occurred. Sgt Walker and Officers from the Bennington Police Department went back to the area where Snow was located and found evidence of a motor vehicle crash near the intersection of Gore Road and Burgess Road. Soon, a vehicle registered to Snow was located behind a private building, at rest against several trees. The vehicle, a 2020 Dodge Durango, had sustained moderate damage to the front end and one of the front wheels. It was found that the vehicle had also struck 2 stone walls, and a decorative fence, causing damage to all 3.
Evidence at the scene indicated Snow was the only occupant of the vehicle. Sgt Walker subsequently returned to the Bennington Police Department and processed Snow for DUI. Snow was later issued a citation to appear in Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer to the charge of DUI #2.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint ______________ T23 VSA _______
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Bennington Criminal Court
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/08/2024 @ 0815 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Sergeant Justin Walker
Patrol Commander
Vermont State Police
Troop B - Shaftsbury
96 Airport Rd
Shaftsbury, VT 05262
802-442-5421