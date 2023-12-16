‘Tis the Season to Drive Sober:

Page Content

Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over

Drivers across West Virginia will see increased law enforcement patrols during the busy holiday season. As part of The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, the West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program (WV GHSP) and the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) are teaming up with local law enforcement to urge drivers to think twice before drinking and driving. Law enforcement is staging a special high-visibility enforcement campaign to spread the message about the dangers of drunk driving from Friday, December 15, 2023, through Monday, January 1, 2024.



The holidays are a time for celebration, but the festivities can turn tragic because of the actions of impaired drivers. Between 2017 and 2021, drunk driving crashes in the month of December claimed the lives of more than 4,500 people in the United States. According to NHTSA, 1,013 people died in alcohol-impaired-driving crashes in December 2021 alone. The WV GHSP and local law enforcement urge drivers to always make a plan before heading out to a celebration.



“Drunk driving isn’t just dangerous, it’s illegal,” said Amy Boggs, Program Manager of the WV GHSP. “Drivers have a choice to make: Follow the law and respect their fellow drivers by refraining from drunk driving. Or make the choice to drive drunk, put others at risk, and risk your own mortality and wellbeing. We need a commitment from every driver to keep the roads free of drunk drivers so that everyone can have a safe holiday.”



The WV GHSP reminds everyone there are many ways available to get them home safely if they’ve had too much to drink. Assign a designated driver or call a friend or loved one. If that’s not possible, a few dollars spent on a ride is much cheaper than a DUI, which can cost up to $10,000.



“There are too many resources to get you home safely,” Boggs said. “There are just no excuses for drunk driving. If you see an impaired driver, do not hesitate to contact your local law enforcement, as you could save a life.”



For more information about the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement period, visit www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/ drunk-driving.



For more information about the West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program, visit highwaysafety.wv.gov or call 304-926-2509.​​