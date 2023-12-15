When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: December 15, 2023 FDA Publish Date: December 15, 2023 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Listeria monocytogenes Company Name: Chang Farm Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Chang Farm, Whatley, MA is recalling 12 oz Nature’s Wonder Mung Bean Sprouts, with the sell-by date of December 13th, 2023 because of the presence of Listeria monocytogenes (L. Monocytogenes).

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The product has been distributed to retail stores and wholesalers throughout MA, CT, NY and MD.

The affected product is packaged in 12 oz plastic bags (retail), ( the code for the product is 12/13 present in the back inside the white box) labeled under the Chang Farm Brand as Nature’s Wonder Premium Bean Sprouts and have a “Sell By” date of December 13th, 2023.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after a random sample was collected and analyzed by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS), which resulted in confirmation of presence Listeria Monocytogenes in the product. Further analysis of the sample by Food and Drug Administration (FDA) confirmed the same. The company has actively started investigating the root cause of the problem. All retail stores and wholesalers who have this lot in MA, CT, NY and MD should remove this product from their shelves. Consumers should not consume the products and should discard this product or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers should contact their healthcare provider with any illness concerns. Consumers with questions about the warning may contact Chang Farm at 413-522-0234 or 413-222-5519 which will be monitored 24 hours EST from Monday – Sunday.