Manchin Announces $37M for West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection to Reduce Methane Emissions, Restore Well Sites

Charleston, WV – Today, Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, announced that the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection will receive $37,791,464 in grant funding through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Methane Emissions Reduction Program to reduce methane emissions from low-producing oil and gas wells. This funding is made possible by Chairman Manchin’s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

“West Virginia has helped to power this nation for generations, and we take great pride in our legacy as America’s Energy Powerhouse. These funds will help to ensure that we can continue that leadership while also taking care of the great outdoors and creating new jobs and economic opportunity. I am proud that the IRA continues to improve the health and safety of our communities while expanding our energy production,” said Chairman Manchin.

Learn more from the U.S. EPA and U.S. DOE here.