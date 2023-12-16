Capito Announces $54 Million for I-79 Chaplin Hill Gateway Project

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, announced $54,320,000 for the Chaplin Hill Gateway Project, which includes construction of bridges, interchanges, and pedestrian and bicycle connections.

The funding is through the Mega Grant Program, an infrastructure funding program in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Capito wrote a letter of support for the project to the U.S. Department of Transportation in August.

“The funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act continues to deliver for West Virginia and announcements like this one are the reason I fought for the final bill. The Chaplin Hill Gateway Project will help improve traffic, increase safety, and upgrade core transportation infrastructure in Monongalia County. For all those who live and work in the area, as well as those traveling through, this funding will make a transformational difference and I’m excited for this project to move forward,” Ranking Member Capito said.

Project Details:

The project has multiple components including replacing I-79 bridges over Chaplin Hill Road, reconstructing exit 155 interchange, WB I-79 flyover reconstruction, and a pedestrian and bicycle connection between the Star City bridge and the regional rail-to-trail network.



