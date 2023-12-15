Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Benjamin White to the Jefferson County Board of County Commissioners

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Benjamin White to the Jefferson County Board of County Commissioners.

 

Benjamin White

White, of Monticello, is the Co-Owner of WW Cattle, LLC. Active in his community, he is the current President of the Jefferson County Cattlemen’s Association and a trustee of the Tri-County Electric Cooperative. White attended Tallahassee Community College.

 

