TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Benjamin White to the Jefferson County Board of County Commissioners.
Benjamin White
White, of Monticello, is the Co-Owner of WW Cattle, LLC. Active in his community, he is the current President of the Jefferson County Cattlemen’s Association and a trustee of the Tri-County Electric Cooperative. White attended Tallahassee Community College.
###
You just read:
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Benjamin White to the Jefferson County Board of County Commissioners
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.