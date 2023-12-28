The Property Advocates Reviews Reese v Universal Property & Casualty Ins. Co. Broward County

The Property Advocates, a full-service insurance firm in Florida, successfully represented another Florida homeowner in her claim against her insurance company.

CORAL GABLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Property Advocates, a full-service insurance firm that helps Floridians resolve contentious property insurance claims, is proud to announce they helped another client win relief in court.

In Reese v University Property & Casualty Ins. Co. Broward County, Case No. CACE-16-007737, The Property Advocates helped its client, Ms. Reese, whose home suffered water damage as a result of a leak in her kitchen.

Following the discovery of the problem in her home, Ms. Reese hired a water mitigation company to perform dry-out services. Ms. Reese reported the claim to her insurance company, after which an Examination Under Oath was scheduled.

During that hearing, an attorney representing Universal asked her questions about the loss at her home under oath. Inadvertently, Ms. Reese failed to attend the Examination Under Oath due to a mistake with her calendar.

Instead of allowing Ms. Reese to reschedule the hearing, though, Universe automatically denied her claim. The Property Advocates says that Ms. Reese attempted multiple times to have the Examination Under Oath rescheduled, but Universal rejected all of her efforts.

Not long after their rejections, Universal issued a payment to the water mitigation company but stood by its denial of Ms. Reese's claim.

With the help of The Property Advocates, Ms. Reese filed a lawsuit against Universal, which argued they weren't liable for the loss suffered at Ms. Reese's home due to the fact that she didn't attend the Examination Under Oath.

The arguments at trial centered around Universal's failure to cooperate because Ms. Reese missed the hearing. However, as The Property Advocates explained, Universal wasn't able to credibly explain why it ultimately issued a payment to the water mitigation company but not Ms. Reese -- whom they insure -- or why it wouldn't reschedule the Examination Under Oath.

In addition, the insurance company couldn't identify who attended the scheduled hearing on behalf of Universal.

The Property Advocates explains that the jury in the trial easily saw through Universal's defense regarding their lack of cooperation in the case. As a result, Ms. Reese was awarded monetary damages for the loss she suffered.

The Property Advocates once again represented a Florida homeowner having trouble getting the monetary damages they rightfully deserved under their home insurance properties.

The experts at The Property Advocates have years of experience helping policyholders like Ms. Reese in cases where their insurance companies aren't holding up their end of the bargain.

The firm handles everything from denied claims related to fire, hailstorms, hurricanes and wind, roof leaks, theft and vandalism, water, floods, tornadoes and much more.

About The Property Advocates

The Property Advocates, P.A. is a full-service Florida insurance law firm specializing in property insurance claims. With offices in Miami and Tampa, The Property Advocates team consists of nearly 14 experienced attorneys with decades of combined experience who are compassionate, knowledgeable, and not afraid to go to trial for their clients. They have a successful track record of resolving complicated property insurance claims and getting their clients the fair compensation they deserve.