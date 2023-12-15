Submit Release
News Search

There were 951 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 446,004 in the last 365 days.

Supreme Court addresses parental “substance abuse” in dependency proceedings

In In re N.R., the Supreme Court today rejects a narrow definition of what constitutes a parent’s “substance abuse” that could lead to the removal of a child, but it also limits the circumstances under which substance abuse requires making the child a dependent of the court.

You just read:

Supreme Court addresses parental “substance abuse” in dependency proceedings

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more