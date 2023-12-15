Supreme Court addresses parental “substance abuse” in dependency proceedings

In In re N.R., the Supreme Court today rejects a narrow definition of what constitutes a parent’s “substance abuse” that could lead to the removal of a child, but it also limits the circumstances under which substance abuse requires making the child a dependent of the court.
