GOVERNOR PHIL SCOTT ANNOUNCES MORE THAN $4.5M IN COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANTS TO SUPPORT HOUSING, CHILDCARE, AND COMMUNITY VIBRANCY



Berlin, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott and the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) today announced recipients of $4,591,000 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and Recovery Housing Program (RHP) federal funding awards through the Vermont Community Development Program (VCDP).



The funding will support two mixed-income housing developments; continued funding for the five home-ownership centers throughout Vermont to support affordable home repair financing and housing counseling services for low-and-moderate income homeowners; provide funding to renovate a historic farmhouse into childcare and community space, including two units of affordable housing; provide funding to support a regional healthcare facility’s heating plant; planning for ADA improvements to a historic theater; and an enhancement of RHP funding.



“The Community Development Block Grant program continues to enhance communities throughout the state,” said Governor Scott. “With these grants, we are making childcare more available, making public spaces more accessible, and adding affordable housing to cities and towns across Vermont. We thank our congressional delegation for their continued work to keep these federal dollars coming to Vermont.”



“The CDBG program is a valuable resource that plays an important role in projects throughout Vermont,” said Department of Housing and Community Development Commissioner Farrell. “By leveraging these federal dollars, communities can advance vital affordable housing projects and create more opportunities for residents.”



Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Peter Welch, and Representative Becca Balint said in a joint statement:



“The Community Development Block Grant program helps create stronger and more resilient communities here in Vermont and around the country. This federal investment will jumpstart meaningful improvements in towns and cities across the state. CDBG funds provide the resources our communities need to make critical projects a reality. We look forward to seeing Vermonters benefit from this important work.”



This round of CDBG and RHP funds were awarded to these 11 projects:



Town of Brattleboro – $440,000 CDBG supplemental award for Windham Windsor Housing Trust to administer The Green Mountain Home Repair Loan Fund to provide affordable home repair financing and housing counseling services to eligible homeowners in Windham, and Windsor Counties.

– $440,000 CDBG supplemental award for Windham Windsor Housing Trust to administer The Green Mountain Home Repair Loan Fund to provide affordable home repair financing and housing counseling services to eligible homeowners in Windham, and Windsor Counties. Town of Essex – $300,000 RHP supplemental award to support the Vermont Foundation of Recovery Essex Recovery Housing project for individuals, and individuals with families, in recovery from substance use disorders.

– $300,000 RHP supplemental award to support the Vermont Foundation of Recovery Essex Recovery Housing project for individuals, and individuals with families, in recovery from substance use disorders. Town of Lyndon – $400,000 CDBG supplemental award for Rural Edge to continue operating the revolving loan fund to provide affordable home repair financing and housing counseling services to eligible homeowners in Essex, Caledonia, and Orleans Counties.

– $400,000 CDBG supplemental award for Rural Edge to continue operating the revolving loan fund to provide affordable home repair financing and housing counseling services to eligible homeowners in Essex, Caledonia, and Orleans Counties. City of Montpelier – $360,000 CDBG supplemental award for Downstreet Housing & Community Development to continue operating the revolving loan fund to provide affordable home repair financing and housing counseling services to eligible homeowners in Washington, Orange, and Lamoille Counties.

– $360,000 CDBG supplemental award for Downstreet Housing & Community Development to continue operating the revolving loan fund to provide affordable home repair financing and housing counseling services to eligible homeowners in Washington, Orange, and Lamoille Counties. Town of Pittsford – $450,000 CDBG award to support renovations to a former farmhouse to include childcare space for 26 children, community meeting room, and two affordable apartments.

– $450,000 CDBG award to support renovations to a former farmhouse to include childcare space for 26 children, community meeting room, and two affordable apartments. Town of Randolph – $54,000 CDBG award to develop architectural plans to make the Historic Playhouse Theater ADA compliant.

– $54,000 CDBG award to develop architectural plans to make the Historic Playhouse Theater ADA compliant. Town of Rockingham – $250,000 CDBG award to support the Greater Rockingham Area Services to replace their oil heating system with a biomass woodchip system and make associated renovations to the building.

– $250,000 CDBG award to support the Greater Rockingham Area Services to replace their oil heating system with a biomass woodchip system and make associated renovations to the building. Town of Shelburne – $700,000 CDBG award to support the redevelopment of a former motel into a new mixed-income and mixed-tenancy neighborhood with 68 units of affordable rental housing and 26 shared equity homeownership units.

– $700,000 CDBG award to support the redevelopment of a former motel into a new mixed-income and mixed-tenancy neighborhood with 68 units of affordable rental housing and 26 shared equity homeownership units. City of St. Albans – $540,000 CDBG supplemental award for Champlain Housing Trust to continue operating the revolving loan fund to provide affordable home repair financing and housing counseling services to eligible homeowners in Franklin, Chittenden, and Grand Isle Counties.

– $540,000 CDBG supplemental award for Champlain Housing Trust to continue operating the revolving loan fund to provide affordable home repair financing and housing counseling services to eligible homeowners in Franklin, Chittenden, and Grand Isle Counties. Town of West Rutland – $500,000 CDBG supplemental award for NeighborWorks of Western Vermont to continue operating the revolving loan fund to provide affordable home repair financing and housing counseling services to eligible homeowners in Rutland, Addison, and Bennington Counties.

– $500,000 CDBG supplemental award for NeighborWorks of Western Vermont to continue operating the revolving loan fund to provide affordable home repair financing and housing counseling services to eligible homeowners in Rutland, Addison, and Bennington Counties. Town of Windsor – $500,000 CDBG award to support the construction of a new building with 25 mixed income rental apartments.



For more details on these CDBG and RHP awardees and projects visit the DHCD website.