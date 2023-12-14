Gov. Lujan Grisham cuts ribbon on new state-of-the-art residences at State Veterans’ Home 

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham joined New Mexico veterans on Thursday to cut the ribbon on new residences at the New Mexico State Veterans’ Home in Truth or Consequences, fulfilling her pledge to build new state-of-the-art facilities for those who served. Gov. Lujan Grisham secured a $60 million investment from the Legislature during the 2022 session that enabled the construction of six residences that will provide safer, more private, and more comfortable accommodations for residents.

“New Mexico takes great pride in being home to numerous veterans who, with unwavering commitment, answered the call of duty, making profound sacrifices to safeguard our nation and uphold the liberties we cherish today,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said. “It is with immense pride that today we inaugurate these cutting-edge facilities dedicated to the well-being of New Mexico veterans and their spouses. This moment marks the fulfillment of a promise I made to guarantee that veterans receive unparalleled care in state-of-the-art facilities. It is my hope the New Mexico Veterans’ Home serves as a national model for how to care for seniors with dignity and compassion.”

Six new residences have been constructed, each featuring 12 private suites. Each resident will have their own private bedroom, living area, and accessible bathroom. The first three homes are finished, with the remaining three scheduled for completion by February 2024. Residents will also enjoy social interaction in communal spaces such as living room, kitchen, dining, and other outdoor and common indoor spaces. The goal of this project is to create a neighborhood community with homes designed to support dignity, social connection, and inclusion for our senior veterans.

“As we cut the ribbon on these modern residences, we celebrate not just a physical structure but a profound commitment to our veterans,” said Secretary of Health Patrick Allen. “This investment ensures that the New Mexico State Veterans’ Home becomes a haven of dignity, security, and community for those who have sacrificed for our nation.”

“This is a historic and long overdue moment. We owe a huge debt of gratitude to all the men and women who have served our country,” said New Mexico Representative and U.S. Marine Corps Vietnam Veteran Harry Garcia. “This new state-of-the-art residence will help us make sure New Mexico’s veterans get the services and care they have earned and are treated with the respect and dignity they deserve. I am deeply grateful to Governor Lujan Grisham for advocating for the needs of our veterans.”

Gov. Lujan Grisham secured $40 million in 2022 legislative funding for the project, as well as $20 million in bond funds. In 2021 the state also applied for the federal State Veterans Home Construction Grant from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, which would reimburse 65% of the state’s costs to update the facilities.

The New Mexico State Veterans’ Home is a skilled nursing facility licensed by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The home, with 131 licensed beds, serves honorably discharged veterans and spouses, parents of children killed in military service.