Quaker Recalls Granola Bars and Granola Cereals Due to Possible Health Risk

Product Description Size UPC Best Before GRANOLA BARS Quaker Big Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip 5ct
7.4 oz 30000314074 Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date 1ct
1.48 oz
10ct
14.8 oz 30000004081
(Bar)
30000315651
(Caddy)
30000315658
(case) Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date Quaker Big Chewy Bars Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip 5ct
7.4 oz 30000316856 Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date 1ct
1.48 oz
10ct
14.8 oz 30000004098
(Bar)
30000315668
(Caddy)
30000315665
(case) Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date Quaker Big Chewy Bars Variety Pack 36ct
53.3 oz 30000567609 Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date Quaker Chewy Bars and Dipps Variety Pack 14ct 13 oz 30000576533 Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date 58ct
58.6 oz 30000562468 Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip 8ct
6.7 oz 30000311820 Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date 18ct
15.1 oz 30000450178 Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date 30ct
25.2 oz 30000573402 Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date 36ct
30.2 oz 30000566237 Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date 58ct
48.7 oz 30000563045 Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date 1ct
0.84 oz
440ct
369.6 oz 03077504
(Bar)
30000562581
(Tote) Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough 8ct
6.7 oz 30000576519 Best Before of Sep- 01-24 and any earlier date Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Holiday Minis 28ct
13.8 oz 3000057787 Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Halloween Minis 28ct
13.8 oz 30000312575 Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date 40ct
19.6 oz 30000571231 Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Spring Minis 28ct
13.8 oz 30000569504 Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Valentine Minis 28ct
13.8 oz 30000311639 Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date Quaker Chewy Bars Dark Chocolate Chunk 8ct
6.7 oz 30000311868 Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chunk 1ct
1.41 oz 30000003442
(Bar)
30000565879
(Tote) Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date Quaker Chewy Bars Less Sugar Chocolate Chip 8ct
6.7 oz 30000311752 Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date 18ct
15.1 oz 30000571682 Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date 58ct
48.7 oz 30000565506 Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date Quaker Chewy Bars Less Sugar
Cookies & Cream 1ct
1.38 oz 30000003435
(Bar)
30000565862
(Tote) Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date 8ct
6.7 oz 30000311875 Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date Quaker Chewy Bars Less Sugar Peanut Butter
Chocolate Chip 8ct
6.7 oz 30000311769 Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date Quaker Chewy Bars Less Sugar
Variety 8ct
6.7 oz 30000311943 Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date 18ct
15.1 oz 30000450109 Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date 58ct
48.7 oz 30000564998 Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date 60ct
50.4 oz 30000575185 Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date Quaker Chewy Bars Oatmeal Raisin 8ct
6.7 oz 30000311806 Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date 58ct
48.7 oz 30000568798 Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date 1ct
0.84 oz
440ct
369.6 oz 03076709
(Bar)
30000577011
(Tote) Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date Quaker Chewy Bars Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip 8ct
6.7 oz 30000311844 Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date 18ct
15.1 oz 30000567265 Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date 58ct
48.7 oz 30000565513 Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date 1ct
0.84oz
440ct
369.6 oz 03077601
(Bar)
30000562598
(Tote) Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date Quaker Chewy Bars S'mores 1ct
0.84oz 03076806
(Bar) Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date 8ct
6.7 oz 30000311813 Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date 18ct
15.1 oz 30000573174 Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date 58ct
48.7 oz 30000568804 Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date Quaker Chewy Bars Variety Pack 8ct
6.7 oz 30000311882 Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date 14ct
11.8 oz 30000575284 Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date 18ct
15.1 oz 30000451304 Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date 30ct
25.2 oz 30000573419 Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date 36ct
30.2 oz 30000566244 Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date 48ct
40.3 oz 30000317709 Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date 58ct
48.7 oz 30000562093 Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date 58ct
48.7 oz 30000565520 Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date 58ct
48.7 oz 30000577257 Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date 60ct
50.4 oz 30000577349 Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date Quaker Chewy Dipps Chocolate Chip 6ct
6.5 oz 30000312698 Best Before of Oct- 01-24 and any earlier date 14ct
15.3 oz 30000450529 Best Before of Oct- 01-24 and any earlier date 24ct
26.2 oz 30000576809 Best Before of Oct- 01-24 and any earlier date 30ct
32.7 oz 30000569061 Best Before of Oct- 01-24 and any earlier date 34ct
37.1 oz 30000311653 Best Before of Oct- 01-24 and any earlier date Quaker Chewy Dipps Peanut Butter 6ct
6.3 oz 30000312711 Best Before of Oct- 01-24 and any earlier date 14ct
14.7 oz 30000311332 Best Before of Oct- 01-24 and any earlier date Quaker Chewy Dipps Variety Pack 14ct 15 oz 30000567272 Best Before of Oct- 01-24 and any earlier date 48ct
51.6 oz 30000574836 Best Before of Oct- 01-24 and any earlier date Quaker Chewy Mini Dipps Birthday Blast 12ct
8.9 oz 30000572733 Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date Quaker Chewy Mini Dipps Summer Night S'mores 12ct
8.9 oz 30000572757 Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date GRANOLA CEREAL Quaker Puffed Granola Apple Cinnamon Cereal 17 oz 30000575758 Best Before of Sep- 01-24 and any earlier date Quaker Puffed Granola Blueberry Vanilla Cereal 17 oz 30000575765 Best Before of Sep- 01-24 and any earlier date Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey & Almonds Cereal 2PK
48.2 oz 30000573488 Best Before of Sep- 01-24 and any earlier date Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey & Almonds Cereal 24.1 oz 30000572429 Best Before of Sep- 01-24 and any earlier date Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey, Raisins & Almonds Cereal 24.1 oz 30000572436 Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey, Raisins & Almonds Cereal 2PK
48.2 oz 30000577721 Best Before of Sep- 01-24 and any earlier date Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey, Raisins & Almonds Cereal 69 oz 30000436073 Best Before of Sep- 01-24 and any earlier date Quaker Protein Granola Oats, Chocolate, & Almonds Flavor 18 oz 30000571627 Best Before of Jan- 09-24 and any earlier date 2PK
36 oz 30000577783 Best Before of Jan- 09-24 and any earlier date GRANOLA BARS INCLUDED IN THE FOLLOWING SNACK BOXES Quaker Chocolatey Favorites Snack Mix 20ct Box 378 oz 30000577325 Jun-03-24 and any earlier date Quaker On The Go Snack Mix 20ct Box 344 oz 30000577318 Jun-03-24 and any earlier date Frito-Lay Snacks Variety Pack With Quaker Chewy 20ct
17.42 oz (493.8g) 28400715607 Best Before March 12 2024 and any earlier date Frito-Lay Chips and Quaker Chewy Granola Bars Variety Pack 40ct
36.94 oz 28400697965 Best Before March 12 2024 and any earlier date Crunchy & Chewy Snacks, Frito-Lay Chips, Cookies, Nuts and Quaker Chewy Bars Variety Pack 40ct 36.205
oz 28400714259 Best Before March 12 2024 and any earlier date Lunch Box Mix, Frito-Lay Chips, Cookies and Quaker Chewy Bars Variety Pack 40ct
40.62 oz 28400713375 Best Before March 12 2024 and any earlier date Frito-Lay Popped & Baked Chips with Cookies, Nuts and Quaker Chewy Bars Variety Pack 40ct
35.58 oz 28400714273 Best Before March 12 2024 and any earlier date Frito-Lay Snack Time Favorites with Baked, Smartfood, SunChips and Quaker Chewy Granola Bars Variety Pack 40ct
33.94 oz 28400698009 Best Before March 12 2024 and any earlier date Tasty Snacks, Frito-Lay Chips, Nuts, Cookies and Quaker Chewy Bars Variety Pack 40ct
41.56 oz 28400713368 Best Before March 12 2024 and any earlier date Ultimate Flavor Snack Care Package, Variety Assortment of Chips, Cookies, Crackers, & More 40ct
50.89 oz 28400734868 Best Before March 12 2024 and any earlier date

