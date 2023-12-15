Submit Release
Preliminary Flood Maps for Allen Parish, Louisiana, Ready for Public View

DENTON, Texas – Preliminary Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRMs) are available for review by residents and business owners in portions of Village of Reeves and unincorporated areas of Allen Parish, Louisiana.

Property owners are encouraged to review the latest information to learn about local flood risks and potential future flood insurance requirements. Community stakeholders can identify any concerns or questions about the information provided and participate in the appeal and comment periods for the maps.

For this Physical Map Revision, the FIRMs for Allen Parish serve multiple purposes, including defining Special Flood Hazard Areas (SFHAs). SFHAs are areas at high risk for flooding. Communities and residents can use the information to make informed decisions about building, development and flood insurance.

FEMA stresses that flooding can and does happen outside of the most vulnerable areas.

Review the preliminary flood maps by visiting the local floodplain administrator (FPA). A FEMA Map Specialist can help identify community FPAs. Specialists are available by telephone at 877-FEMA-MAP (877-336-2627) or by email at FEMA-FMIX@fema.dhs.gov.

The preliminary maps may also be viewed online:

For more information about the flood maps:

There are cost-saving options available for those newly mapped into a high-risk flood zone. Learn more about your flood insurance options by talking with your insurance agent or visiting floodsmart.gov.

