Submit Release
News Search

There were 632 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,535 in the last 365 days.

CBP officers seize cocaine at the Ysleta port of entry

EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the port of Ysleta intercepted 36 pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value of $495,000.

“Holiday traffic is building but CBP officers remain focused on their important narcotics enforcement mission,” said CBP Ysleta Port Director Arnie Gomez. “We will keep traffic moving while also preventing the introduction of harmful narcotics.”

Ysleta port of entry cocaine seizure.

The seizure took place on Dec. 13, when a 35-year-old male U.S. citizen arrived from Mexico via the vehicle lanes. The individual was referred for a secondary inspection of the vehicle which included screening by a CBP canine team and a non-intrusive (x-ray) exam. After conducting a thorough examination, CBP officers located multiple packages concealed within the vehicle containing a total of 36.4 pounds of cocaine.

The subject was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation and the narcotics and vehicle were seized by CBP.  

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

You just read:

CBP officers seize cocaine at the Ysleta port of entry

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more