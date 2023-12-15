CBP officers seize cocaine at the Ysleta port of entry

EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the port of Ysleta intercepted 36 pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value of $495,000.

“Holiday traffic is building but CBP officers remain focused on their important narcotics enforcement mission,” said CBP Ysleta Port Director Arnie Gomez. “We will keep traffic moving while also preventing the introduction of harmful narcotics.”

Ysleta port of entry cocaine seizure.

The seizure took place on Dec. 13, when a 35-year-old male U.S. citizen arrived from Mexico via the vehicle lanes. The individual was referred for a secondary inspection of the vehicle which included screening by a CBP canine team and a non-intrusive (x-ray) exam. After conducting a thorough examination, CBP officers located multiple packages concealed within the vehicle containing a total of 36.4 pounds of cocaine.

The subject was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation and the narcotics and vehicle were seized by CBP.