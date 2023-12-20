HRMS Solutions Surpasses 500 Customers, Fueling Growth and Impact in HCM Services

HRMS Passes 500 Customer Milestone

HRMS Strengthens Their Trusted Advisor Status in the UKG Marketplace

Exceeding 500 UKG customers is a remarkable achievement and a true testament to the dedication of our team and the value we bring to our clients.” — Mike Maiorino, CEO

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HRMS Solutions (HRMS), a leading provider of implementation services for UKG clients, today announced a significant milestone: exceeding 500 UKG customers nationwide. This accomplishment underscores HRMS's commitment to delivering exceptional customer implementation experiences and solidifying its position as a leading services partner in the UKG marketplace.

"Exceeding 500 UKG customers is a remarkable achievement and a true testament to the dedication of our team and the value we bring to our clients," said Mike Maiorino, CEO. "We're proud to be a trusted partner to so many organizations, helping them achieve their people management goals utilizing the suite of UKG HCM applications."

HRMS has experienced steady growth since its partnership with UKG in 2017, driven by its focus on trust, reliability and responsiveness. The company's success is further fueled by its commitment to building and maintaining strong relationships with its customers, providing them with best practices guidance and expert-level service.

"It’s not about the number. It’s that our clients have entrusted us to partner with them on their journey," said Ben Munoz, Chief Services Officer. "We’re deeply invested in their success and work closely with them to understand their unique needs and challenges. This collaborative approach has been instrumental to our success."

Going beyond the 500 customer mark is just the beginning for HRMS. The company has ambitious plans for the future, including expanding its UKG offerings and further strengthening its commitment to service innovation and system optimization.

"We are excited to continue our journey of growth and influence in the UKG marketplace," said Mike Maiorino. "We believe that by building strong partnerships, empowering customers with leading human capital management technology, and working together to achieve mutual success, HRMS will solidify our position as the services partner of choice for UKG customers.”

About HRMS

Founded in 2003, HRMS is a multi-award winning UKG Partner offering full-suite services delivered by a team of certified consultants with an attitude and aptitude for providing exceptional customer service. A proven and collaborative methodology combined with a premier service delivery approach offers our clients a better HCM implementation experience and ensures worthwhile project outcomes. HRMS' Premier Services encompass system launch, client-side project management, on-going post go-live assistance, HCM administration and managed payroll. We are Trusted, Reliable, Responsive and Exclusively UKG.