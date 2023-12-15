CORRECTED: Governor Murphy and AG Platkin Announce Recipients of $5.2 Million to Continue the State’s Hospital-Based Violence Intervention Program

TRENTON – Governor Phil Murphy and Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin today announced that $5.2 million in funds allocated for the continued support of the New Jersey Hospital-Based Violence Intervention Program (NJHVIP) will be distributed among 11 recipients in 10 counties. Funding for the program was provided from the Cannabis Regulatory, Enforcement Assistance, and Marketplace Modernization Fund, which reinvests in the communities most impacted by cannabis criminalization.

The NJHVIP initiative, launched in 2020 and originally using funds from the federal Victims of Crime Act (VOCA), provides financial support to partnerships between hospitals and community-based entities. To date, the Murphy Administration has made available more than $45 million in federal and state funding for NJHVIP sites across the state.

NJHVIP is overseen by the Division of Violence Intervention and Victim Assistance (VIVA) through its Office of Violence Intervention and Prevention. VIVA was created by Attorney General Platkin through a 2022 directive to support his commitment to elevate and formalize violence prevention and victim services work within the Department of Law and Public Safety (Department). In October 2023, Acting Governor Tahesha Way signed A-4978/S-3086 into law as P.L. 2023, c.167, codifying VIVA within the Department.

“Meeting survivors of violence where they are during such a critical time of their healing journey is essential to their well-being,” said Governor Murphy. “The New Jersey Hospital-Based Violence Intervention Program is a crucial resource to address both the mental and physical ramifications of violence in our communities, providing a light at the end of the tunnel when it is needed most. Our Administration remains committed to creating a safer state for all New Jerseyans.”

“Our innovative hospital-based intervention programming has shown the benefits of interrupting cycles of violence at the hospital bedside,” said Attorney General Platkin. “Thanks to Governor Murphy, the funding we are announcing today demonstrates the clear commitment to continuing our public health approach to public safety, supporting our community partners, and providing victims of violent crime critical services at a time of crisis. This is how we forge a path to healing and greater safety.”

NJHVIP sites connect victims to a multidisciplinary team of trauma-informed, survivor-centered service providers to facilitate recovery and reduce the long-term impact of victimization while reducing the likelihood of retaliation. These teams are composed of medical and community providers such as clinicians, social workers, case managers, violence interventionists, and community health workers, all of whom coordinate the provision of a comprehensive range of services for victims and their families. Victims are able to leave their treating hospitals already engaged in services, which range from crisis intervention, conflict mediation, and peer support to applying for resources from VIVA’s Victim of Crime Compensation Office and getting connected to mental health and substance use interventions.

“By centering the service-delivery process around individuals who have been harmed, NJHVIP aligns with Attorney General Platkin’s survivor-centered, trauma-informed approach to public safety,” said Patricia Teffenhart, Executive Director of VIVA. “These grants will help VIVA ensure that NJHVIP partnerships are able to continue to promote holistic healing for survivors of community violence.”

In September 2019, Governor Phil Murphy and the Department announced a $20 million investment in federal VOCA dollars to fund nine HVIP sites across New Jersey to reach victims of gun violence and others touched by violence at the time of crisis. This included funding for a Training and Technical Assistance provider to assist the Department and providers in building the program. At the end of that grant period, the Attorney General's Office made available over $10 million in VOCA funding for an additional year of programming. In October 2022, the Administration announced $10 million in Federal American Rescue Plan funds to continue support of HVIP locations across the state.

This next round of funding supports the continuation of the HVIP initiative, which has now put in place evidence-based models, practices, policies, and partnerships to operate hospital-connected programs that support crime victims and ensure that culturally appropriate victim services are available. These awards will fund HVIP sites in 10 counties; all 11 awardees received funding previously. Overall, this grant cycle will ensure that funding continues through December 31, 2024.

Primary Recipient Partner(s) County AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center AtlanticCare Behavioral Health Atlantic Center for Family Services Cure4Camden’s Hospital Linked Violence Intervention Program (HLVIP) Camden Inspira Health Network, Inc. Life Worth Living Cumberland Foundation for University Hospital Newark Community Street Team, New Community Solutions, Urban League of Essex County Essex Newark Community Street Team Beth Israel Hospital Essex Jersey City Medical Center Anti-Violence Coalition of Hudson County Hudson Capital Health System Violence Intervention for the Community Through Outreach Recovery (VICTORY) Program Mercer Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Puerto Rican Action Board (PRAB) – New Brunswick Middlesex HMH Jersey Shore University Medical Center Project Heal Monmouth St Joseph’s University Medical Center Paterson Healing Collective (PHC) Passaic Trinitas Regional Medical Center YWCA Union County Union

The Division of Violence Intervention and Victim Assistance (VIVA) serves as Attorney General Platkin’s lead entity for victim assistance and violence intervention and prevention services within the Department of Law and Public Safety. Among its range of responsibilities is creating a statewide infrastructure for victim assistance and violence intervention and prevention services, and supporting the development of new initiatives and strategies in those areas. VIVA provides resources and support to community-based organizations that offer these services and helps develop a statewide strategy for the growth and standardization of services.

