New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement Announces November 2023 Total Gaming Revenue Results

ATLANTIC CITY — Today the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement announced the November 2023 total gaming revenue results.

Casino Win:

Based upon filings with the Division of Gaming Enforcement, Casino Win for the nine casino hotel properties was $214.9 million for November 2023, reflecting an increase of 0.2% when compared to $214.5 million reported in November 2022. Year-to-date Casino Win for the nine casino hotel properties was $2.62 billion, reflecting growth of 1.8% compared to $2.57 billion for the prior year-to-date period.

Internet Gaming Win:

For the month of November 2023, Internet Gaming Win reported by casinos and their partners was $171.6 million, reflecting growth of 17.4% when compared to $146.2 million for the prior period. For the year-to-date period, Internet Gaming Win reported by casinos and their partners was $1.74 billion, reflecting growth of 15.4% when compared to $1.51 billion for the prior year-to-date period.

Sports Wagering Gross Revenue:

Sports Wagering Gross Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $95.9 million for November 2023, reflecting a 19.2% increase when compared to $80.4 million reported in November 2022. Sports Wagering Gross Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $897.2 million for the year-to-date period, reflecting a 32.9% increase when compared to $675.3 million reported in the prior year-to-date period.

Total Gaming Revenue:

Total Gaming Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $482.4 million for November 2023, reflecting a 9.4% increase from $441.1 million reported in November 2022. For year-to-date, Total Gaming Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $5.26 billion reflecting a 10.5% increase from $4.76 billion reported in the prior year-to-date period.

Click here for the DGE press release for additional information.

