Cushing Community School Opens Their Doors for Family Appreciation Week and More!

What started as a focus on decreasing chronic absenteeism among students, increasing literacy initiatives that involved families, and a long-term look at how to undo the distancing between schools and their families caused by COVID-19 precautions, turned into a slew of wonderful traditions that will help build stronger connections with families for years to come at Cushing Community School.

It was the teachers and staff members who came up with the idea to supplement their family engagement strategies with a Family Appreciation Week this fall, an approach that was slightly different than what they had tried before. Knowing how hectic life can be for students and their families during the school year, Cushing Community School Principal Dawn Jones explained that her staff worked as a team to make the week less about the school asking families to do something and more about the school doing something for their families.

On Monday families were invited to stick around at drop-off to get a coffee and have a pastry with school staff. While the students went inside to start their day, this was a time for the adults to connect. “It was so good, we really want to do it again,” said Jones.

For Tuesday the school asked students to make something to thank their parents for helping them as learners and sent them home in backpacks.

Wednesday was a special treat as families were invited to join their students for lunch. Keeping it simple, the school said to bring a lunch and “just eat with us.”

“When the kids are in high school and thinking back on this, they are going to say, ‘Remember when our parents came for lunch?’,” remarked 3rd Grade Teacher Nicole McLellan.

“It was really fun,” added Jones.

Thursday was a math night where families were invited to the school for math games and sent home with goodie bags with lots of fun math ideas to do at home.

“I thought it was great to engage with parents and not just in an academic setting. We could have conversations about other things. This can help if you have something challenging to talk about later on,” said Cushing Community School Teacher Janelle Poland.

On Friday the school hosted a raffle in which families were invited to participate in throughout the week with a family game as the big prize.

“It launched us into a year of family engagement allowing us to continue to build those really important relationships with families,” said Jones.

Cushing Community School has continued to ramp up their family engagement strategies in other ways this year as well by hosting a Fall Family Fun Night which entailed a flashlight walk-along through their outdoor story path and ended in the school’s outdoor classroom with hot cocoa for everyone. Also in the works is a family sing-along during the upcoming holiday concert.

This story was written as a collaboration between Cushing Community School and the Maine Department of Education’s Office of School and Student Support. If you are interested in sharing your school’s successful family engagement strategies through the Maine DOE Newsroom, fill out this good news submission form or contact rachel.paling@maine.gov. To inquire about more resources on family engagement from the Maine DOE, please contact Melanie Junkins at melanie.junkins@maine.gov.